IU's Dolson says season 'day-to-day'

Indiana has a football schedule. But it's unclear how much that means right now.

In almost every way, this is not a typical preseason football period. Practices have been altered to maximize social distancing, players are often wearing masks on the field and it remains unclear whether there actually will be a football season.

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football teams will not be allowed to begin padded practices as they were scheduled to do and instead must continue working out with helmets as the only padding.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” the conference said in a statement.

In a potentially ominous sign for the season, the Mid-American Conference, home of Ball State, canceled fall sports including football and will try to play them in the spring. The conference reportedly made the decision in part because of the lack of “buy games” – Power Five schools paying MAC opponents to play them – once the major conferences went to conference-only schedules.

The MAC's decision cancels Notre Dame's matchup against Western Michigan, which had been scheduled for Sept. 19 and was the only non-conference game for the Irish. It's unclear if Notre Dame will try to find a new opponent for that date. The decision also affects Northern Illinois, which is coached by Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Thomas Hammock.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson has participated in close to 100 virtual meetings – the Big Ten's athletic department heads meet about four times in a typical year – with his counterparts across the Big Ten since March, many of which focused on plans for holding a football season while also keeping the players and coaching staffs safe from the novel coronavirus pandemic. After those months of meetings, testing and contact tracing plans are in place, but the season remains in jeopardy.

“We're extremely hopeful and I feel like we took a nice step (Wednesday when the Big Ten announced the league's football schedules), but to be totally candid, we're day-to-day,” Dolson said on the prospects for playing a football season. “One of the biggest challenges in our communication is providing clarity and the key for us is we don't get ahead of ourselves and that we make certain we're really deliberate.”

The Hoosiers have already had their practice schedule affected by the pandemic, as the football program was forced to shut down voluntary workouts from July 17 to July 31 because of a grouping of six positive tests. One player who tested positive this summer, freshman Brady Feeney, went to the emergency room with breathing problems related to the virus.

Dolson said that contact tracing on those who tested positive revealed that almost all of them contracted the virus in “social activity” outside the athletic department. Although the department has put strict protocols in place, the athletic director worries it could be difficult to limit spread when the rest of the student population returns to campus this month.

“As I've met with (athletes) ... they're committed, they want to play for the most part,” said Dolson, who officially took over as AD when Fred Glass retired July 1. “There might be a few outliers, but for the most part they want to play and they understand this is a partnership and when they're away from us they need to make sure they handle the protocols outside of athletics as well as they do in.”

Indiana is scheduled to open the football season Sept. 4 against Wisconsin. Dolson said he doesn't have any specific number of positive tests in mind that would force him to pause football practices or games. When the Hoosiers suspended practice in mid-July, it was at the recommendation of their medical advisory group (consisting of university chief medical officer Dr. Andy Hipskind, IU team physician Dr. Larry Rink and Dr. Tom Hrismalos, a specialist in infectious disease) and the first-year AD plans to listen to their advice going forward, as well.

“I don't feel the pressure to make that call,” he said of stopping the season or canceling a game. “I trust completely our medical advisory group. I would trust their judgment and support them 100%. ... For me, if you have that confidence and you trust that medical advice, you're not going to put anyone in a position at a level of risk that the medical experts tell us not to do, we won't do it. That's genuine. So, I don't feel pressure from other factors.”

Some organizations, like the MAC, have already decided that playing football this fall is too big of a risk or that taking the steps necessary to keep players safe would create too large of a financial burden. NCAA Division III and Division II canceled their fall sports championships Wednesday, while the NAIA announced fall sports championships would be moved to the spring in late July.

At Trine and Manchester, however, the door is not closed on playing some football games in the fall. The Spartans, who have seen their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference move conference matchups to the spring, are “cautiously optimistic” about finding opponents to play in the fall, according to athletic director Rick Espeset.

As for the spring schedule, the eight-team HCAC plans to hold a seven-game conference schedule and is in discussions about a possible “bowl game” against a team from a neighboring conference, like the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, of which Trine is a member. All the plans are in the formative stage right now, but Espeset wants to give the Spartans as many opportunities as possible, even without a national championship to compete for.

“If you're a person that likes to plan, this is a very challenging time,” Espeset said. “We're getting new information daily and we'll have to make adjustments, but we'll play as much as we can.”

Trine has broadcast a similar message, emphasizing the Thunder will be on the field in the fall, even though the MIAA has moved the conference schedule to “later in the academic year.” Trine athletic director Matt Land is currently in the process of building fall schedules for football and other sports, but he won't know how many fall contests he can officially schedule until the MIAA announces its spring schedule.

“There are more teams than you probably realize that are looking to play games,” Land said. “Our players want to play and they've been very resilient with all of the changes, sometimes within 24 hours things change. ... We are just going to be fluid and we are going to find solutions to problems.”

Land added that the Thunder “take pride” in finding ways to play games safely.

“These are historic times and we're taking historic measures,” he said.

The Crossroads League, home of Saint Francis and Grace, is moving forward with its fall sports championships, as well, even though the national tournaments for those sports won't be until the spring. The conference announced Friday that competitions will open Sept. 5, with championship events slated for tennis from Sept. 22-26, cross country on Nov. 6 and volleyball and soccer from Nov. 7-14.

