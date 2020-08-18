$7 million soccer facility opens at IU

Indiana officially opened the $7 million Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium to the IU men's and women's soccer teams Monday. It's a two-story structure located on the north side of the soccer facility.

Amenities include a 1,500-square-foot locker room and lounge for each team, a 900-square-foot indoor warm-up room with turf and terrace space overlooking Jerry Yeagley field.

“The new facility provides all the key components to help IU Soccer continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead,” men's coach Todd Yeagley, Jerry Yeagley's son, said in a statement. “Bill Armstrong, Jerry Yeagley and Jerry Tardy all shared a special friendship and love for Indiana University. All three are honored at our soccer facility and their legacy will live on for future generations.”

The facility is named in honor of the late Jerry F. Tardy, a former IU Alumni Association president and CEO.

“The new Tardy Center is a huge win for our student athletes, coaches, alumnae and the future of IUWS,” women's soccer coach Erwin Van Bennekom said in a statement. “It is one of the best soccer facilities in the country and it will give our players and coaches a great home to maximize our players' development and performance.”

The Indiana men's and women's soccer seasons, along with the rest of the Big Ten, have been postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

