Allen wants full season in fall 2021

Indiana football coach Tom Allen wants the Big Ten to try to play its 2020 football season in the spring. But if the plans to hold that spring season necessitate a shortened 2021 season in order to keep the players from too much wear and tear, he'd rather scrap the 2020 season entirely and look toward next year.

“I do not want to see us negatively impact the 2021 season,” Allen said. “I think that is a big variable involved to make sure we are not putting too much of a workload on the body. That is where the later this goes, the less I feel good about it.

“I have seen some people talk about having a shortened spring and a shortened fall of 2021, and I would not be in favor of that. I want to see us keep 2021 secure and do the best we can within the other parameters to create a good scenario for this winter or spring.”

That opinion, which Allen offered on a video press conference with the media last week, puts the Hoosiers coach at odds with Purdue's Jeff Brohm. Days after the Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that it was postponing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic with an eye toward playing in the spring, Brohm released a plan that would have teams play an eight-game season starting in February and then a 10-game 2021 slate starting in October.

Having a spring season not affect the 2021 season is one of three conditions Allen wants met before he backs any spring football plan. He also wants to ensure that the players are safe from the virus, meaning either the pandemic has been contained or breakthroughs in testing have substantially changed the equation by the spring. His third condition is that the athletes get a quality playing experience.

Allen admitted to being frustrated that the Big Ten had canceled the fall season when it did.

“I'm a pretty transparent guy and it's been very frustrating,” Allen said. “This is a season I looked forward to. You come here and you start to build and you recruit and you develop and you get to a point where you have certain things that you are really excited about and this year really was one of them. ... Then you get (the season) pulled out from underneath you. It's tough, it's hard.

“Initially, there was a whole lot of disappointment. But then I had to flip a switch. I could not allow myself to stay there. I had to be able to live out my phrase: 'We're not going to blink.'”

Allen wasn't the only Big Ten coach frustrated with the conference's choice. Commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter to the conference's coaches, players and fans Wednesday in an effort to explain the reasoning for postponing the season.

Among the reasons were a viral transmission rate that remains high, the increased risk of spread as students return to campus, concerns about contact tracing and finding out which players interacted with those who tested positive and concerns about finding the number of tests necessary to keep sports going at many Big Ten schools.

“Where we feel like things didn't end up the way we thought they should have as coaches, the coaches have been very open and honest about that,” Allen said when asked about Warren's letter. “I think it's very critical that if mistakes are made or things don't go the way you want them to go, you have to address it.

“You just always want to feel like, in any organization you're a part of, that you have a voice and your voice is heard. But I also understand that a lot of decisions that are made ... that I don't have complete control over.”

Just as Allen recognizes that he does not have control over when and how the season will be played, he has emphasized to his players that they can't control all of what comes next. He's exhorted them to work on what they can control: getting in the best shape possible in the event of a spring season.

“This is not truly an offseason mentality, but this is just a unique time period that we have not had in the past,” Allen said. “There are still a lot of things that are very fluid and a lot of things that we do not know. That is why I tried not to get into that (what-if) game with our players.

“The bottom line is, we can all benefit from these next several months of developing our bodies, getting our minds sharper and getting our skills sharper so we can be a better football team when we take the field.”

“We'll play again,” he added. “And when we do, we'll be ready.”

