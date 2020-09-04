West Noble grad helping Hoosiers prepare for season

Indiana football players learned Aug. 11 that there likely would be no Big Ten football games until at least the spring and potentially not until autumn 2021. It was a frustrating decision for an IU team coming off a breakout season and trying to continue its long march toward conference title contention.

The Hoosiers didn't do official workouts in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, though the coaching staff left the weight room open for players who wished to get right to work. On Monday, the team started official strength and agility training sessions again, using the 12 hours per week allotted by the NCAA for fall sport athletes whose seasons have been postponed. The workouts are happening under the guidance of West Noble graduate Aaron Wellman, the team's director of football performance.

Wellman, who spoke with the media via Zoom on Wednesday, said he is excited at the prospect of getting weeks uninterrupted to improve the players' conditioning, but he is also aware that much of his job involves keeping the players mentally involved, as well.

“Like any other college player, they love the game,” Wellman said of the Hoosiers. “When you take that away from anyone, it is a tough pill to swallow. Our guys had a chance to get away when that announcement came down for a little bit. ... They had a chance to get away and I think that helped (them) mentally to process the season.”

The Hoosiers not only lost all but four spring practices when the coronavirus pandemic first hit and two weeks of practice in mid-July because of a spate of positive tests; many of the players lost valuable offseason workouts because gyms were closed and a lack of equipment in their homes limited them.

Wellman, who left a similar position with the New York Giants to take the strength coach job with Indiana in March, is treating the fall months like “an offseason with a flipped calendar.” The Hoosiers will work out four times a week, with an eye toward having them in top physical condition in the event that spring games are played. Wellman's biggest challenge will be keeping players motivated with no scheduled games to look forward to yet. So far, he said, the team's attitude has been terrific.

“The game was taken away from them for now, and we have the opportunity to become faster, to become a little bit stronger,” said Wellman, who played college football at Manchester and then got a master's degree from Indiana. “Typically, we have something looming. Spring ball is looming and we have to get mentally and physically prepared for it, or the season is looming.

“Right now, we are kind of in this period where the focus is that we do not know what is looming. What we do know is that the focus right now is to see how strong we can get, see how fast we can get and make improvements on all of these physical qualities that a lot of guys, for no better reason than they were not able to because they could not train the way they wanted to, missed out on these last four or five months.”

There have been rumors this week that the Big Ten might still try to play some games later in the fall – President Donald Trump has reached out to conference commissioner Kevin Warren to encourage the league to do so. Tasked with keeping his players healthy without knowing when they might need to be in game shape, Wellman is hoping the league will provide teams as much lead time as possible to get ready.

His biggest concern is that, with too little advance notice before games are played, coaches would be pressured to ramp up workouts too quickly and injuries would pile up.

“What we do not want to do is overload our players early,” Wellman said. “The biggest risk of soft-tissue injury ... is a large, acute increase in training loads. ... The sooner we know the clear-cut guidelines on the calendar, the better decisions we are going to be able to make as coaches. The last thing I want to do at this particular time is overload our players too much and run into problems one or two weeks from now.”

Wellman emphasized that it will be important to listen to the players about how they're feeling in the event of an abrupt start to the season.

Uncertainty is usually the mortal enemy of football coaches, but for right now, it's a fact of life in the Big Ten.

“We need to work with the information we have and put together the absolute best training program,” Wellman said. “We have to be flexible, and we have to be willing to adjust.”

