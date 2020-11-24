Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Breakdown

Indiana

vs. Tennessee Tech

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington

Records (2019-20): Indiana (20-12), Tennessee Tech (9-22)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 92.3 FM

Synopsis: This is the first game of Indiana's 121st season of college basketball. It will also be the first matchup at Assembly Hall in the 50th season of the arena's existence. ... This is the latest Indiana has started its season since 2004-05, when it opened in the Maui Invitational. ... The Hoosiers return seven of their top nine scorers (everyone except Devonte Green and Justin Smith), including three starters, from the 2019-20 team that went 20-12 and seemed on the way to the NCAA Tournament when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the final three rounds of the Big Ten Tournament and the entire Big Dance. ... Indiana also brings in a class of four freshmen: Anthony Leal from Bloomington, Trey Galloway out of Culver, Jordan Geronimo from New Hampshire and five-star point guard Khristian Lander from Evansville. Lander was a member of the 2021 class, but re-classified to play with the Hoosiers this season. ... Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's leading scorer and rebounder last year as a freshman, is a preseason All-Big Ten selection. ... The matchup against Tennessee Tech is Indiana's only tune-up game before traveling to Asheville, North Carolina, the site of this year's Maui Invitational (the prestigious eight-team tournament was moved because of coronavirus concerns). ... Tennessee Tech, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, is coming off a 9-22 season in its first year under coach John Pelphrey, who was the head coach at Arkansas from 2007 to 2011. Pelphrey will not be with the Golden Eagles when they play the Hoosiers because he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night and did not make the trip. Assistant coach Marcus King will be the acting head coach for the game. ... Five of Tech's top six scorers were freshmen or sophomores last season, including leading scorer Jr. Clay, who averaged 13.4 points on 41.1% shooting while also dishing 3.9 assists per game and grabbing 3.6 rebounds. ... Tennessee Tech has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1963. ... The Hoosiers are 4-0 against the Golden Eagles, with the most recent victory coming in 2017, by an 87-59 score. ... The game at Assembly Hall will be played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when spectators will be allowed in the stadium again.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

