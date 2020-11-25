Hoosiers have pieces for energized offense

Khristian Lander knew his connection with Trayce Jackson-Davis could be special before the 18-year-old even stepped on to the court with Jackson-Davis at Assembly Hall. Within days of committing to play for the Hoosiers in February, Lander was calling the potential pick-and-roll connection between himself and the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball “crazy.”

“I feel like if I get a hold of Trayce, we can dominate the Big Ten,” Lander, the five-star point guard who re-classified from the 2021 recruiting class, told Inside the Hall.

With Lander in the fold and Jackson-Davis pushing himself to be one of the Big Ten's elite players, an Indiana offense that has been up and down during Archie Miller's three years has a new identity and a new energy. The Hoosiers, who open their season tonight against Tennessee Tech in Bloomington, are hoping that the faster, more guard-dominated, more transition-oriented offense will help them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Miller's tenure. The current four-season March Madness drought is the longest since a five-year stretch from 1968 to 1972.

Miller sounded positive about the new personnel and scheme after Indiana's first few weeks of practice in July.

“I'm more excited right now than I've been in a while after finally getting a taste of the players,” Miller said. “Especially the new guys, when you get a chance to work with them, you start to see how this is going to work.”

Indiana's new offensive game plan involves getting the ball to one of its ball-handlers as quickly as possible and having them push the pace. If the Hoosiers are unable to score in transition, they'll move into a half-court offense that involves a bevy of pick-and-roll options, with shooters surrounding Jackson-Davis and another big, likely either Joey Brunk or Race Thompson.

Lander will be far from the only guard running the pick and roll with Indiana's super sophomore, but he and Jackson-Davis have already developed chemistry.

“With our new offense, there's a lot of ball screening,” said Jackson-Davis, who led the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding last season and was third-team All-Big Ten. “But especially with (Lander) at the point, I can come up and set a high-ball screen, a wing ball screen, stuff of that nature and he can come off and make plays.”

Among the guards who will also be helping to carry the ball-handling load with Lander – who Miller said Monday will get “thrown into the fire” – are fellow point guard Robert Phinisee and shooting guards Al Durham and Armaan Franklin. Miller said the Hoosiers will often play three guards, creating no shortage of options for screens, cuts, rolls and pop-out jumpers.

“We feel like we've got guys we trust to bring the ball down and initiate the offense,” said Durham, a senior captain. “It makes it a lot easier for us to get out on the break and we have a bunch of guys who can handle the ball and get us into the offense. It's definitely a key theme for us to get into the offense quicker and I feel there's a good amount of pieces we've got to be able to do that.”

Those guards won't only have to handle the ball, however. They'll also have to spread the floor with outside shooting, an area in which Indiana has struggled under Miller. The Hoosiers hit only 32.6% of their 3-pointers last year, outside the top 200 in the country, and that was with a significant late-season improvement.

Jerome Hunter will be a key shooter as a wing, and if Thompson can hit a reasonable percentage at power forward with Jackson-Davis at center and three guards, a whole world of possibilities opens for the offense.

Jackson-Davis already feels the new offense makes the floor less clogged when he tries to attack the basket, especially when he's playing with Thompson, and he's worked hard on his own jump shot so he can be a threat from out to 17 feet. If Indiana's offense is clicking, Jackson-Davis should live up to Miller's lofty expectations.

“Inevitably, he should be a guy that's considered as one of the best players in all of college basketball this year,” Miller said of his sophomore star.

Note: Tennessee Tech coach John Pelphrey tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday and did not make the trip to Bloomington for today's game, according to multiple reports. Assistant coach Marcus King plans to serve as acting head coach for the game, which is still on as scheduled.

