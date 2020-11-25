Indiana Women's Breakdown

5 facts

• Indiana won 24 games overall and 13 in the Big Ten last season, both program records. They likely would have been a high seed in the NCAA Tournament if the coronavirus pandemic had not intervened and canceled March Madness.

• The Hoosiers bring back four starters, everyone but 6-foot forward Brenna Wise, a two-year starter. Wise led IU in rebounding last season at 5.9 per contest.

• Indiana's four returning starters are fifth-year senior Ali Patberg, junior Grace Berger, three-year starter senior Jaelynn Penn and 6-3 Latvian forward Aleksa Gulbe, who spent the offseason playing for her home country's national team.

• The Hoosiers were picked to win the Big Ten by the league's coaches and a media panel. Indiana has never been the favorite since Big Ten preseason polls began in 1998-99. The Hoosiers are also No. 16 in the preseason AP poll, their highest preseason ranking ever.

• Indiana coach Teri Moren, 51, is entering her seventh season. Indiana has won 20 games in five of her first six seasons and has made the NCAA Tournament twice (and would have made it three times in 2019-20). In Indiana's 43 years prior to her arrival, it had four tourney appearances.

4 key players

Ali Patberg: The 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball and Notre Dame transfer is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and averaged 15.6 points last season, while also ranking second in the Big Ten in assists with 5.3 per game. Her shooting percentage improved from 43.8% to 49% last season.

Jaelynn Penn: The senior guard averaged 10.6 points and led the Hoosiers with 39 3-pointers (though she shot only 28.3%, down from 33.7% the year before) on her way to All-Big Ten honorable mention. She had offseason surgery for plantar fasciitis.

Danielle Patterson: Patberg's addition has worked out so well for the Hoosiers that Moren went and got another former Irish player in Patterson. The former McDonald's All-American wing was a double-double machine in high school and is ready to contribute after sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules.

Grace Berger: Indiana's breakout star a year ago as a sophomore, Berger averaged 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, creating a three-headed backcourt monster with Patberg and Penn. She earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a result.

3 key games

At Kentucky, Dec. 6: The No. 11 Wildcats are the only team in the preseason Top 25 on Indiana's nonconference slate and the Hoosiers have a chance to make a statement against a team that was 22-8 last season.

At Maryland, Jan. 4: The road to Indiana's first Big Ten title since 1983 runs through Maryland. The No. 12 Terps are the defending champs and beat IU three times last season, including in the conference tourney, which Maryland won.

At Northwestern, Jan. 00: The No. 17 Wildcats went 16-2 in Big Ten play last season, earning a share of the regular-season crown. Indiana lost to Northwestern in overtime in Bloomington last season, 71-69.

2 questions

Is there chemistry? In addition to Penn's offseason surgery, the Hoosiers were without Gulbe until September because of the difficulty of traveling internationally during the pandemic. Highly regarded freshman guard Chloe Moore-McNeil also had mononucleosis in the offseason. All those maladies, plus limited practice because of the pandemic, mean a seamless start to the season is no guarantee.

Is there enough rebounding? With Wise departed, Patterson (10 rebounds per game as her final high school season), Gulbe (5.5 boards per game last season) and sophomore Mackenzie Holmes (5.2 last season) will have to pick up the slack.

1 big thing

If all goes according to plan, Indiana has a chance to have the best season in program history. Just about everything is on the table, from a Big Ten title to a deep NCAA Tournament run. Of course, the pandemic means that it's unlikely everything goes to plan. Can the Hoosiers adapt and stay focused in what could be a special year?

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

