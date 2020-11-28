Hoosiers looking to respond after loss

Each week, the Hoosiers' football team picks a word that describes what it's trying to accomplish. Indiana's word for the week is “respond.”

After suffering its first loss of the season against No. 3 Ohio State, 12th-ranked Indiana is trying to get back on track with a victory over Maryland in Bloomington this afternoon.

“Even though we did not accomplish our goal on Saturday, that does not alter the process that we go through to recreate what we want on game day, which is a win at the end of the day,” coach Tom Allen said. “So, bottom line is that we are still in that quest for four quarters of our best football. Has not happened yet and it is going to happen. And our goal is it happens against Maryland.”

Early in the week, it was unclear whether Indiana would have a chance to respond at all. Maryland missed its last two games because of a coronavirus outbreak within the program that affected as many as 30 players and coaches. It even swept up head coach Mike Locksley, who was in isolation after a positive test until the middle of the week.

It was a difficult shutdown for a building program coming off a huge 35-19 road win over Penn State on Nov. 7.

“Coming off the big Penn State win, we felt very comfortable that we could go out and make something happen against Ohio State,” Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs told the Washington Post. “Having that opportunity stripped was very devastating, but we knew it was a medical decision in our best interest so there wasn't really a lot we could do in that situation.”

To win its third straight game, Maryland will have to slow down a Hoosiers passing attack led by two players operating at the top of their games: Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Fryfogle.

Penix threw for 491 yards, the second-most in Indiana history, and five touchdowns against the Buckeyes. Three of those scoring plays went to the 6-foot-2 Fryfogle, who won his second straight Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Award and became the first wide receiver in conference history to turn in back-to-back 200-yard receiving performances.

“They used to call him on (campus) visits 'Jump Ball' and when I looked up his highlights I saw him bombing people, coming over people's heads,” fellow Hoosiers receiver Whop Philyor said of Fryfogle. “We knew he could do this. He just had to gain the confidence in himself to do it. And look at him now, he is doing it right now. He is getting more confident as he goes, and his swag is out of this world.”

On defense, Indiana will have to slow down a Maryland attack that has been humming since a 43-3 loss to Northwestern in Week 1. The Terrapins are led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of former Alabama quarterback and first-round NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. The Terps QB would be making only his fourth career start today, but he already has two three-touchdown games under his belt and threw for 394 yards in a win over Minnesota.

Like Ohio State's Justin Fields, Tagovailoa is a pass-first quarterback, but he can make plays with his legs if the defense lets him. Indiana sacked Fields five times, but they also let him escape too many times for their taste.

“We definitely need to keep this guy contained,” linebacker Micah McFadden said of Tagovailoa. “We did a fairly good job last week (against Fields), but we didn't get the quarterback down enough. We didn't get enough sacks. We need to continue to keep him contained, get to him and get him on the ground when we can.

“But also, on the back end, keeping it confusing for him, making him double clutch and go through his reads. Hopefully he will throw some takeaways for us. It's about keeping him contained and having our blitzes get there.”

Indiana leads the nation in interceptions per game with 2.6. Tagovailoa has thrown four picks against six touchdowns.

dsinn@jg.net