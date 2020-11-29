Hoosiers lose QB Penix in win

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana won a game and lost a quarterback.

The No. 12 Hoosiers intercepted three passes from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, freshman Tim Baldwin became the team's first 100-yard rusher this season and Indiana pulled away from the Terrapins 27-11 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

It was a get-well victory for a Hoosiers team that was handed its first loss of the season by Ohio State on Nov. 21.

“We had to respond, bounce back from Ohio State,” said cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who had one of Indiana's interceptions. “Everybody knew we left a lot on the field (against the Buckeyes), but we moved on from that, focused on Maryland and we had to respond in the right way and get a W.”

In the third quarter, however, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., coming off a game in which he threw for the second-most yards in Hoosiers history, came up limping badly after a 21-yard run. He left the game and did not return after suffering what coach Tom Allen called a “lower-leg injury.”

Allen said he was unsure whether Penix would play next Saturday against No. 18 Wisconsin.

“I don't know, if I did, I'd tell you,” Allen said. “The bottom line is he's going to be evaluated and we'll know more Monday.”

Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle, a Utah transfer who was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, played the rest of the game and was 5 for 5 for 31 yards. Indiana (5-1) didn't ask him to do much, going to a run-heavy offense to protect the lead.

Penix was having a difficult game even before the injury, going 2 for 15 for 38 yards in an erratic first half. With its star quarterback struggling, the Hoosiers looked to their defense and running game to pick up the slack and both responded.

It was the ground attack that struck first. After struggling to run the ball all season, Indiana got a spark from a wildcat package in which the running back takes the snap directly from the center and picks a gap to run through. Indiana used the package repeatedly on its second possession, which went 74 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The final seven plays of the drive were runs, and Stevie Scott III finished it off with a 3-yard scoring burst, his first of three touchdowns in the game.

Indiana also got an assist in the run game from Baldwin, who ran for 106 yards on 16 carries after coming in with three carries in his college career.

“Tim, he knows how to play his role,” Scott said. “Whenever his name is called, he's always eager and always trying to make a play, being a great player and a great teammate.”

The Maryland offense gashed Indiana early, with its first two possessions pushing deep into Indiana territory. Those drives ended in a missed 29-yard field goal and a red-zone interception from Mullen.

Indiana stifled the Terps for most of the rest of the game, keeping IU in front 7-3 at halftime and then picking up a safety with a sack of Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Jaylin Williams and Micah McFadden also had interceptions for the Hoosiers, who ran their national-best interception total to 16.

“It's not by chance, I promise you that,” Allen said of the defense's penchant for interceptions. “Just watch the film. These takeaways are created. ... We work extremely hard to create takeaways. Talk to the quarterbacks after they play us. They'll let you know.”

