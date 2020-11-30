Indiana beats Providence, advances in Maui Invitational

Indiana's first test drive of its new team against a major-conference opponent was a success.

Race Thompson had a career day with a personal bests of 22 points and 13 rebounds and Al Durham added 19 points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc to lead the Hoosiers to a 79-58 victory over Providence in the first round of the Maui Invitational at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Friars (1-1) got the game's first basket, but Indiana (2-0) scored the next nine points and never trailed again. The Hoosiers held Providence to 39% shooting and rolled up a 17-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

Indiana coach Archie Miller was concerned about the Hoosiers' ability to rebound against a big, physical team such as the Friars, but IU had no problem in that area, out-rebounding Providence 42-33. Indiana built up that advantage despite the absence of 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk, who was out for the second straight game with an ailing back.

Thompson led the charge on the glass, working hard against the tough Providence front line and pulling down eight offensive rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis added seven rebounds and 12 points for the Hoosiers.

Indiana's outside shooting improved marginally from its first game against Tennessee Tech, as the Hoosiers went 5 for 14 from beyond the arc. One of those was a banked-in shot from Durham in the final seconds of the game, but Armaan Franklin knocked one in, as did freshman Jordan Geronimo, who once again provided flashes of his enormous potential with the 3 and a pair of high-flying rebounds.

Indiana also improved at the foul line, going 18 for 24 after a 10-for-22 performance against Tech in the opener.

Rob Phinisee had 11 points and five rebounds for the Hoosiers.

The Indiana victory moves the Hoosiers into the tournament's Tuesday semifinal round. Indiana will take on No. 17 Texas for a trip to the championship game. The Longhorns advanced with a 78-76 win over Davidson.

