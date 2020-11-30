IU on mainland for Maui tourney

For the second time in five seasons, Indiana will be a part of college basketball's foremost nonconference showcase – the Maui Invitational.

In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-team tournament will have a slightly different look than usual.

Instead of being played just off the beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, the games will be played in Asheville, North Carolina, in the same state as two of this year's participants: North Carolina and Davidson, to cut down on travel.

“We're in the premier event in college basketball,” Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said. “Maui is unbelievable. So disappointed for our players that we don't get to experience it. Anyone who's ever been there knows it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as a player to be out there playing in those games. It's something you don't forget. So we're disappointed we can't get to Maui, but that field is tremendous.”

Some aspects of the Maui Invitational have not changed. The teams are still guaranteed three games in three days against top-flight competition. The last time Indiana played at the tournament, in 2015, the Hoosiers lost two of their three Maui games and finished in fifth place. Indiana went on to win the Big Ten title.

This year, Indiana will open against Providence, a team similar to the Hoosiers in many ways. Like Indiana, Providence went 19-12 last year. Like Indiana, Providence earned votes in the preseason top 25. Like Indiana, Providence easily won its season-opening game against an overmatched low-major opponent.

Also like the Hoosiers, Providence is a team that makes a big man the center of its offense. For Indiana, that's 6-foot-9 sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. For the Friars, it's 6-10 senior Nate Watson. Both were terrific in their teams' opening games.

Jackson-Davis overpowered Tennessee Tech in Indiana's first game, pouring in 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to help the Hoosiers pull away after a sloppy start.

“I have to be an energy guy,” the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. “When I was being sluggish, that's when the game was close, but when I started picking it up is when we went on a run. It just shows that I have to bring it.”

Watson averaged 11 points as a sophomore but was bothered by a knee injury last season and his scoring dropped to nine points per contest. He lost 20 pounds in the offseason, came into this season in perfect health and scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Friars' opening contest against Fairfield.

“He's one of the most physical players we've coached here,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “He's long, he's athletic and he's a focal point for us. I'm proud of him.”

Where Providence is different from Indiana is that the Friars have plenty of other height around Watson, whereas the Hoosiers are a perimeter-oriented, fast-break team. Providence has five players in its rotation that stand 6-8 or taller, led by Watson and junior Noah Horchler, who had 11 points and nine rebounds in the opener.

Facing so much size, Miller is concerned about Indiana's ability to rebound after the Hoosiers outrebounded undersized Tennessee Tech only 36-33.

IU could get a boost if 6-11 redshirt senior Joey Brunk returns. He missed the opener with an ailing back.

“I think we are deficient on the glass right now,” Miller said. “Trayce can rebound the ball. Race (Thompson) can rebound the ball. Other than that I don't know that we have a ton of guys going after the ball and rebounding it.”

The other teams in the Maui Invitational are North Carolina, Texas, Davidson, Alabama, Stanford and UNLV. Indiana will play either Texas or Davidson on Tuesday.

dsinn@jg.net