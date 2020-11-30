The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    No. 10 Hoosiers lose starting QB with season-ending injury

    MICHAEL MAROT | Associated Press

     

    Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

    Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday.

    The junior was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s victory over Maryland.

    Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore who started his career at Utah, will replace Penix.

    It’s the third consecutive season Penix has had a season-ending injury. His freshman season also ended with a torn ACL in the same knee and Allen confirmed this injury was to the same knee.

    The 10th-ranked Hoosiers visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

    ------

    More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP--Top25

