Injury ends Penix's season

Before the season began, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. proclaimed his belief that the Hoosiers would “shock the world” this season. Then he went out and backed up his talk, leading Indiana to victories over Penn State and Michigan and nearly taking down No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus.

If Indiana has anymore surprises this season, it will have to accomplish them without Penix, who coach Tom Allen revealed Monday will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered against Maryland on Saturday.

Jack Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore, will start for the Hoosiers against No. 18 Wisconsin.

“My heart breaks for Michael,” Allen said. “His family is (in Bloomington) with him and I am thankful for that. It is tough, it is hard. I really feel for him and all of the work he has done. The bottom line is that setbacks and adversity is part of this life. We told the team it is about how you respond to these challenges that define who we are.”

Penix's injury is to the right knee, making it the same ACL he tore as a freshman in 2018.

He has suffered season-ending injuries in all three of his years playing for Indiana, with a shoulder injury sandwiched between the ACL tears.

This year's tear came on a run play in the 27-11 win over the Terrapins. The left-hander galloped out of bounds near the end zone and went down just a step past the sideline. He grabbed for the knee as he fell and hobbled off the field several minutes later, unable to put weight on his right leg.

“Michael has some big-time long-term goals,” Allen said. “It is going to take tremendous grit to fight through this. It is going to create more character, toughness and resolve inside of him than you could ever get if you do not face adversity.”

“Offense, defense and special teams, all of the other areas need to step up,” the fourth-year coach added. “That is what happens when you lose a special player. Michael is a special player and an even better person.”

Penix finishes his redshirt sophomore season with 1,645 yards and a 56.4% completion percentage. He threw 14 touchdowns against four interceptions and led the Hoosiers to a 5-1 record.

The only loss came against Ohio State, when he threw for 491 yards, the second-most in a game in Indiana history, and five touchdowns.

When Penix tore his ACL as a freshman, he was ready for the start of the following season, so the Hoosiers are hopeful to have him back for a full season in 2021, provided he doesn't declare for the NFL draft.

With Penix out, the Hoosiers elevate Tuttle, a Utah transfer who was the No. 7 quarterback recruit in the country in the 2018 class, to the top of the depth chart.

He battled for the starting job with Penix and Peyton Ramsey before the 2019 season, ultimately winding up as the third-stringer.

In relief of Penix against the Terrapins, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Tuttle went 5 for 5 for 31 yards and led the Hoosiers on a couple of scoring drives, though Indiana did not ask him to do much other than hand off and make simple throws.

Tuttle “prepares his tail off,” Hoosiers offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “He has a lot of talent and he is ready. He did a good job Saturday when he came in the game. He executed and did the things that we asked him to and helped our team win. We have a lot of confidence and faith in Jack, and we are excited for him to have that opportunity. And we know that he will do a great job.”

Tuttle will face a difficult test against a Wisconsin team that is holding opponents to a paltry 166 passing yards per game and giving up an opponent completion percentage of 48.4%.

Allen expressed faith in his new starting quarterback and said he hopes the San Marcos, California, native will lean on the talent around him.

“He has a lot of arm talent,” Allen said. “He has a great receiving corps, tight ends, running backs, an offensive line and a great coaching staff that is going to support him. He needs to go out there and relax, just play football. He needs to help lead this team.

“You only get those opportunities when they are presented and this situation has presented itself to him and he needs to take it on.”

True freshman Dexter Williams, a three-star recruit from Macon, Georgia, will be Indiana's backup quarterback against the Badgers.

