IU shoots 24% in loss to Longhorns

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Indiana found itself in a fight against a superior opponent. The result was a knockout for Texas.

Matt Coleman III scored 16 points while the Longhorns held Indiana to its lowest point total in more than a decade, beating the Hoosiers 66-44 in Tuesday's semifinals. No. 17 Texas will play No. 14 North Carolina today in the championship game of the relocated Maui Invitational.

The Hoosiers (2-1) overwhelmed Providence in the first round. But they sputtered from the start in this one, missing 13 of 15 shots, then managing just one field goal for the final 81/2 minutes before halftime to dig themselves into a hole they would not erase.

“I think that Texas really from the get-go punched us in the mouth,” Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “They were denying wing entries so we couldn't get reverses in our offense. ... I don't think we ever adjusted well.”

Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (3-0), who are in the tournament for the fifth time but will play in their first Maui final. And coach Shaka Smart pointed to an improvement in 1-on-1 defense from Monday's first-round win against Davidson.

“I told the guys yesterday after the game, I didn't think we necessarily led with our defense,” Smart said.

Not this time.

Indiana shot just 24% and finished with more turnovers (14) than field goals (11). Its struggles included four stints of roughly five minutes or longer between baskets, including one of nearly eight minutes just before halftime.

“Probably the biggest area where we need to improve on defense is fouling less,” Smart said, adding: “But the aggressiveness has to be there.”

It was Indiana's lowest output in a game since scoring 43 in a loss to Iowa in January 2010, with coach Archie Miller saying the Hoosiers' offense “got taken off its rails today.”

“I think that Texas a little bit stunned our guys in the first four to five minutes of the game: inability to reverse the ball, inability to connect on the screen, inability to do what we wanted to do,” Miller said. “They imposed early on how physical and how tough they were going to play and I thought that that played a role to knock us on our heels.”

Indiana trailed 31-19 at the break and got no closer than 10 again. The deficit ballooned past 20 points by midway through the second half on a frustrating afternoon, with Miller getting whistled for a technical foul with 10:38 left.

Jackson-Davis scored 17 points to lead Indiana, which made 20 of 29 free throws in what amounted to its most reliable source of scoring, with little else falling.

Notes: The Longhorns finished with a 48-29 rebounding advantage. ... Indiana's Race Thompson had his first double-double against Providence (22 points, 13 rebounds) but had just four points on 1-for-5 shooting against Texas. ... IU guard Aljami Durham suffered an ankle injury and is doubtful for today's third-place game against Stanford.