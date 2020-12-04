IU's Tuttle ready for 1st college start

Indiana's schedule has done new Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle no favors.

Tuttle's first game as a college starter will come on the road, against a ranked opponent, on a day during which temperatures could dip below 30 degrees as the sun sets.

Even without fans, taking on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium is a tall order for a young quarterback, but Tuttle has been preparing for this moment all season and said he feels confident as he gets set to lead the No. 12 Hoosiers on Saturday against the 16th-ranked Badgers.

“It's kind of the same for me, every week I try to prepare as if I'm the starter and every week we put earmuffs and blinders on and focus on the internal and our opponent,” Tuttle said. “I think my teammates are great, we're practicing extremely hard this week and we'll be ready to go. ... I think (the opportunity) is great. I'm really excited, looking forward to playing loose and having some fun on Saturday.”

Tuttle, a highly recruited redshirt sophomore who transferred from Utah before the 2019 season, has been thrust into the spotlight following the ACL tear quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered against Maryland.

It will be up to Tuttle to help Indiana continue a dream season that could still end in a Big Ten championship. His first task will be leading IU past an elite Wisconsin passing defense. The Badgers are holding opponents to 166 passing yards per game, No. 4 in the country.

“It is a sad feeling, and my heart breaks for (Penix) because he had worked so hard this offseason,” running back Stevie Scott III said. “He wanted to play a full season with us and get us to what we have been trying to get to, a Big Ten championship. Now with Jack Tuttle stepping in, we have full confidence in Jack that he can come in, control the game, control the pace and lead us to victory. He is also a great leader and has showed improvement this week. I am excited to see Jack play.”

Wisconsin has been one of the most consistently successful programs in college football in the last 15 years, winning double-digit games in eight of the previous 11 seasons and four of five under current coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers are only 2-1 in 2020 because of a string of COVID-19 cancellations and are coming off a 17-7 loss to Northwestern.

“Their identity is a culture of toughness,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said of Wisconsin. “They have big, strong linemen; big, strong defensive players, and they are very disciplined. They run the football and play-action off of those runs.

“They have played really good defense for a really long time. On special teams, they are always in the right position. I think that their identity is toughness, running the ball, fullbacks and tight ends. You do not see much of that style any more, but that is who they are.”

Wisconsin's offense has been occasionally explosive with redshirt freshman Graham Mertz at quarterback, but its defense has been the engine driving its success. The Badgers are giving up only 3 yards per rush.

Indiana used some wildcat formation runs – direct snaps to running backs – against Maryland last week and freshman Tim Baldwin ran 16 times for 106 yards.

The game against the Badgers is Indiana's fourth ranked matchup of the season. The Hoosiers are 2-1 in such games, with wins over Michigan and Penn State and a loss to Ohio State.

dsinn@jg.net