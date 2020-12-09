The Journal Gazette
 
    Barnes hits winner, No. 20 Florida State beats Indiana in OT

    BOB FERRANTE | Associated Press

     

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.

    The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

    Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2). The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.

    Armaan Franklin added nine points and eight rebounds for Indiana.

    BIG PICTURE

    Indiana: The Hoosiers were again cold from 3-point range, making just 4 of 15 shots.

    Florida State: MJ Walker was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, but the rest of the Seminoles were 6 of 15.

    POLL IMPLICATIONS

    Florida State is in position to make a big jump if it can also knock off Florida on Saturday.

    UP NEXT

    Indiana: Hosts North Alabama on Sunday.

    Florida State: Host Florida on Saturday.

