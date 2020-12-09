Hoosiers fall short in OT

Trayce Jackson-Davis tried to carry Indiana to a big road win. Scottie Barnes wouldn't let that happen.

Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds, but Barnes, one of the country's top-ranked freshmen, went coast to coast for a game-winning runner with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 20 Florida State outlasted the Hoosiers on Wednesday at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 69-67 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

"That locker room was vastly different from a lot of locker rooms I've been in here," coach Archie Miller said of the Hoosiers' postgame mentality. "That was a very, very upset team. It's an upset group, because you're pouring your heart out."

Jackson-Davis had his 14th career double-double and second this season and scored at least 25 points for the second time in Indiana's first five games. The Hoosiers (3-2) got precious little else on offense, however, as everyone except the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball combined to shoot less than 31% and went 4 for 15 (27%) from 3-point range.

"I'm not going to lie, when I got in the locker room, I was angry, I was really mad," Jackson-Davis said. "Because I don't think of us as any other IU team we've had in the past 10 years. I'm trying to be different this year. To be different, we have to win these games and so I kind of got into some guys, I was upset. But at the end of the day, it's all love."

The game was hotly-contested throughout, with neither team taking a lead larger than six points. It was tied at 59 with 1:08 left in regulation when Rob Phinisee missed a 3 for Indiana and Jackson-Davis tipped it home to put IU in front.

On the other end, M.J. Walker, who led the Seminoles (2-0) with 19 points, drained a 3-pointer to give Florida State the lead, but he fouled Phinisee trying to get a steal on the inbounds pass after the shot. The Indiana point guard split a pair of free throws to knot the score at 62.

The Hoosiers gave up three offensive rebounds on Florida State's final possession, costing them a chance to win the game in regulation, but they got a stop and sent the game into an extra session.

"I don't feel good about our rebounding," Miller said. "For me and our staff, it's our No. 1 concern. I think that we're forcing teams into possessions late in the (shot) clock where they have to drive the ball. ... (Florida State) came up with at least 5-7 (rebounds) at the end of regulation. (It's tough) if you can't come up with those key stops when you get the stop."

In the extra period, Jackson-Davis quickly gave Indiana a lead with an old-fashioned 3-point play, but the Hoosiers didn't score again for 4:30, missing five straight shots. Jackson-Davis again saved the day with a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining to deadlock the score at 67, but Barnes pushed the ball down the court on the ensuing possession and finished with his right hand over the outstretched arms of Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin to send the Hoosiers home in defeat.

"The coast-to-coast layup at the end of the game is on me," Miller said. "You can't let a guy get a full head of steam and go coast to coast. You've gotta slow him down. So the last play's on me, it's not on the players."

Barnes had nine points, including five of Florida State's seven in overtime.

Franklin had nine points and eight rebounds for Indiana.

dsinn@jg.net