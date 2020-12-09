Old Oaken Bucket Game canceled

The Old Oaken Bucket Game between Indiana and Purdue, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled by mutual decision because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases within both football programs, the schools announced today.

"We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement. "We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals."

Both programs paused team activities Tuesday because of testing results. There are currently no plans to make up the Bucket game. If it is not played, it will be the first season the teams have not met since 1919, during the influenza pandemic.

The cancellation leaves the teams' plans for the Big Ten's Championship Week, set for Dec. 19, up in the air. With the Big Ten likely to officially decide today to change the six-game minimum rule to allow 5-0 Ohio State to reach the Big Ten Championship Game as the East Division's representative over 6-1 Indiana, the No. 8 Hoosiers would be in line to play No. 19 Iowa in a de facto third-place game.

Purdue, meanwhile, could play any of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State or Maryland. With rising COVID-19 cases at Indiana and Purdue (not to mention Michigan), those games are in doubt, as Big Ten teams with virus outbreaks have typically missed two games this season. Ohio State was the exception to the rule, canceling only a game against Illinois before playing against Michigan State while missing a large number of players and coaches.

dsinn@jg.net