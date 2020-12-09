Tall task awaiting Hoosiers in Challenge foe Seminoles

Florida State is big.

The No. 20 Seminoles, whom Indiana faces tonight in Tallahassee in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, have six players 6-foot-8 or taller and three that are at least 6-11. In the days since it returned to Bloomington following a third-place at the Maui Invitational, Indiana has spent much time in practice cooking up ways to deal with the length Florida State will throw at the Hoosiers.

“They are stunning,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the Seminoles. “I think they stun you when you look from top to bottom. It has got to be one of the biggest teams in college basketball year in and year out. Not just inside, but the perimeter guys are all very, very physically gifted, long and athletic.

“That is what they do with their system. They bring 10-12 players a game. They are able to use their depth and their physicality over the course of the game to pressure you and wear you down.”

Indiana's only loss of the season came against a long, athletic Texas team that was able to bully the Hoosiers (3-1) under the glass and outrebound them 45-29. Indiana bounced back to outrebound Stanford 32-25 in Maui's third-place game, with guard Armaan Franklin and power forward Race Thompson chipping in eight rebounds apiece. The Hoosiers will need similar efforts to hang with Florida State on the boards.

The Hoosiers are at an even further disadvantage against the Seminoles' length because they are likely to be missing one of their best rebounders, 6-11 Joey Brunk. Brunk has been dealing with an ailing back all season and Miller expects he will be unavailable not only against Florida State, but in the “near future.” Guard Al Durham, who suffered a badly sprained ankle against Texas and did not play against Stanford, will be a game-time decision.

“We've been working on (playing against length) basically all year,” Indiana point guard Rob Phinisee said. “Just bringing up the ball against pressure, we know (the Seminoles) like to deny the ball full-court, just like to get guys up (the court) often, so we've been working on it.”

These teams met in Bloomington last season, also in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and the Hoosiers won 80-64 behind a 30-point explosion from guard Devonte Green. It arguably turned into Indiana's best victory of the season after the Seminoles went on to win the regular-season ACC crown and finish 26-5, ranked No. 4 in the country before the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

Much has changed from that meeting, however. In addition to Green's graduation, the Seminoles lost guard Devin Vassell and forward Patrick Williams, who combined to average 20 points and nine rebounds last season. Both left with eligibility remaining and were lottery picks in November's NBA Draft.

Florida State has re-loaded with 6-5 senior guard M.J. Walker at the helm. He'll have plenty of help from giant 6-9 freshman point guard Scottie Barnes, the No. 5 recruit in the 2020 class.

As Miller said, the Seminoles love to play as many as 12 players in order to ensure the ones on the floor have the stamina to go 100% all the time. This season, however, Florida State has had little time to figure out its best rotations. It has only played one game, an 86-58 win over North Florida.

“We like to have 10 starters,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We just haven't had time to develop. In other words, the cake is still in the oven. It is where we are, and it is something we have to accept.”

Indiana's matchup with the Seminoles will be the Hoosiers' fourth against a major-conference opponent in their first five games. They have played a ranked team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in six straight seasons.

“(The ACC/Big Ten Challenge) is one of the premiere events in college basketball,” Miller said. Every year it gets the season kicked off. Obviously, this year is a little different. The fact that the two conferences are able to pull it off gives us another opportunity to play a marquee non-conference game.”

