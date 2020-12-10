Virus forces Bucket cancellation

There will be no new link added to the Old Oaken Bucket's chain this season. A rivalry that has been played continually for more than a century will not take place in 2020.

The Old Oaken Bucket Game between Indiana and Purdue, scheduled for Saturday in Bloomington, was canceled Wednesday by mutual decision because of rising numbers of coronavirus cases within both football programs, the schools announced.

“We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement. “We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”

Both programs paused team activities Tuesday because of testing results.

There are currently no plans to make up the Bucket game. If it is not played, it will be the first season the teams have not met since 1919, during the influenza pandemic.

The cancellation leaves the teams' plans for the Big Ten's Championship Week, set for Dec. 19, up in the air. The Big Ten decided Wednesday to eliminate a rule that required teams play six games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

That decision elevated 5-0 Ohio State above 6-1 Indiana as the conference's East Division champion. The No. 4 Buckeyes beat No. 8 Indiana 42-35 in Columbus on Nov. 21 and will play Northwestern for the conference title. Indiana would likely face No. 19 Iowa in a de facto third-place game.

Purdue, meanwhile, could play any of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State or Maryland. With rising COVID-19 cases at Indiana and Purdue (not to mention Michigan), those games are in doubt, as Big Ten teams with virus outbreaks have typically missed two games this season.

Ohio State was the exception to that rule, canceling only a game against Illinois before playing against Michigan State while missing a large number of players and coaches.

Indiana in particular could really use an extra opportunity to show the College Football Playoff Selection Committee that it belongs in the one of the sport's marquee bowls. The CFP rankings released Tuesday night slotted the Hoosiers at No. 12, four spots lower than their ranking in the AP poll, and on the outer edge of consideration for one of the New Year's Six bowls.

“When you look at some of the people that we compare around them, they don't have any top-25 wins and none of their wins are against a team with a winning record,” Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta said of the Hoosiers. “That certainly was considered as one of the variables.”

The nixed matchup against Purdue is Indiana's first cancellation this season.

The Hoosiers had not had a significant outbreak of the virus in their program since shutting down preseason practice for two weeks following a series of positive tests in July.

Purdue already lost one game this season to a coronavirus cancellation when Wisconsin had an outbreak prior to its matchup against the Boilers on Nov. 7. Coach Jeff Brohm and several other members of the staff missed the season opener against Iowa after testing positive for the virus and All-Big Ten defensive end George Karlaftis has sat out the last two games following a positive test.

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry has been hotly contested in recent years, with the teams splitting the last four contests, all of which were decided by seven points or fewer.

Purdue won in 2017 and 2018 to earn bowl eligibility and drop Indiana from postseason contention, while the Hoosiers grabbed a 44-41 double-overtime triumph in 2019 on their way to a Gator Bowl appearance.

