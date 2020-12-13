Hoosiers look to rebound

Indiana was on the verge of picking up a road victory over a top 20 opponent when it faced Florida State on Wednesday, but couldn't get it done. The Hoosiers fell to the Seminoles 69-67 in overtime, letting a golden opportunity for a résumé-building triumph slip away.

The Hoosiers return to the court today for a matchup against North Alabama at Assembly Hall. The Lions, in their third year as a Division I program, are playing in Bloomington for the second straight year after Indiana defeated them 91-65 last season.

After excelling against the length of Florida State, one of the tallest teams in the country, 6-foot-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis should have much more room to maneuver against North Alabama, which does not have a player on its roster taller than 6-7.

Already a preseason All-Big Ten selection, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has emerged as a true go-to player for Indiana, the focal point of nearly every offensive possession and a hard-working rebounder that earns the Hoosiers extra possessions. Coach Archie Miller said in the offseason that the sophomore forward could be one of the best players in the country and Jackson-Davis has made him look prophetic, averaging 22.2 points, 9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games.

“He gives everybody confidence,” Miller said of Jackson-Davis after the Florida State game. “He (does) a great job of pursuing the ball. ... He was a warrior for us. Clearly he's showing us right now that he's one of the best players in college basketball and he's got to keep growing, he's got to keep being a positive leader, which he is, and he's got to continue to be motivated to take this team to another level.”

Despite Jackson-Davis's gaudy rebounding numbers and Indiana's overall 44-44 rebounding split with the Seminoles, Miller continues to be concerned about his team's work on the glass. Starting with the Hoosiers' opener against Tennessee Tech and continuing throughout the young season, the fourth-year IU coach has stressed rebounding as the No. 1 issue his team needs to fix before it can reach its ceiling.

Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin has improved significantly on the boards and is pulling down 6 rebounds per contest despite standing only 6-4, while Race Thompson continues to be a load down low with 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

North Alabama, a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, is coming off a 13-17 campaign under coach Tony Pujol. The Lions have victories over a pair of lower-division teams and fell 62-57 against Troy in their first Division I game Thursday.

UNA is led by 6-7 sophomore forward Mervin James, who is averaging 18 points and 6 rebounds and shooting 75% from the field and 60% from 3-point range.

