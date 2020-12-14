Big Ten reschedules Old Oaken Bucket Game

The Old Oaken Bucket Game is back on. For now.

The annual rivalry matchup between Indiana and Purdue on the gridiron, originally scheduled for last Saturday, had been canceled Wednesday because of coronavirus outbreaks with both teams. On Sunday, the Big Ten announced the rescheduling of the game, setting the in-state clash for Friday night at Indiana's Memorial Stadium.

The game will be part of Big Ten Champions Week, which includes the conference championship between Ohio State and Northwestern. The week was originally meant to pit teams that finished in similar positions in the standings against one another. Under such a scenario, Indiana, second in the East Division, would have taken on Iowa, second in the West.

Instead, the conference decided to bring back some canceled rivalry games, scheduling a Wisconsin-Minnesota matchup – the most played rivalry in FBS – along with the Bucket game between the No. 7 Hoosiers and Purdue.

The decision to have the Indiana play the Boilers instead of Iowa probably doesn't help IU's quest to play in one of the marquee New Year's Six bowls. The College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night slotted the Hoosiers at No. 12, four spots lower than their ranking in the AP poll and on the outer edge of consideration for a showcase bowl.

“When you look at some of the people that we compare around them, they don't have any top-25 wins and none of their wins are against a team with a winning record,” said Gary Barta, chairman of the playoff selection committee. “That certainly was considered as one of the variables.”

Iowa, where Barta is the athletic director, is ranked 18th and has won six straight games since an 0-2 start. Playing the Hawkeyes would have given Indiana one more chance at a top 25 victory before bowl season. Iowa will face Michigan on Saturday night.

Purdue is trying to snap a four-game losing streak following a 2-0 start.

It remains unclear whether the Indiana-Purdue game will be played. The extent of the virus outbreaks at both schools is unknown, and Big Ten teams have typically missed two games when they've had to shut down because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Big Ten requires players who test positive to be removed from team activities for 21 days and coaches to be removed for 10 days.

The Boilermakers would have star defensive end George Karlaftis back; the All-Big Ten sophomore tested positive for the virus Nov. 24 and is therefore eligible to return to practice Tuesday.

The Bucket rivalry has been hotly contested in recent years, with Indiana and Purdue splitting the last four contests, all of which were decided by seven points or less.

Purdue won in 2017 and 2018 to earn bowl eligibility and drop Indiana from postseason contention. The Hoosiers grabbed a 44-41 double-overtime triumph in 2019 on their way to a Gator Bowl appearance.

Friday's meeting would be the 123rd between the teams.

dsinn@jg.net