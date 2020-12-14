IU guard Franklin gets hot, spurs win

BLOOMINGTON – North Alabama sat back in a zone in an effort to slow down star Indiana sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. And with Jackson-Davis blanketed, another Indiana native sophomore stepped up and propelled the Hoosiers to victory.

Guard Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 19 points and went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, Jackson-Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds, and the Hoosiers beat the Lions 87-52 on Sunday in an Assembly Hall still mostly empty because of coronavirus restrictions.

Franklin came into the game shooting 16.7% from 3-point range and missed his first two from long distance. Then he made one with 3:45 remaining in the first half to push the Indiana (4-2) lead to 31-18, and the floodgates opened. The 6-foot-4 Indianapolis Cathedral graduate made all four of his 3s in the second half, and Indiana made 12 of its final 25 3s after a 1-of-8 start.

“I think it was just open looks, getting the rhythm, stepping into it with confidence,” Franklin said. “I think if you ask a basketball player, when you see one go in, it gets you going for the next one and the next one. So, really just stepping in and getting a rhythm, following through and knocking it down.”

The Indianapolis native added four rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, and coach Archie Miller praised his on-ball defense.

“I think it's starting to come together (for me),” said Franklin, who has scored in double figures twice in the last three games, equaling his total from all of last season. “Just playing both ends of the floor. Trying to be a complete two-way player, that is what I strive to be. I am working towards that every day.”

The Hoosiers struggled offensively in the early going, turning the ball over 11 times in the first half and shooting 36.8% from the field in the game's first 15 minutes.

Despite the scoring woes, Indiana led throughout the first half.

The Hoosiers stifled North Alabama (2-2) all afternoon, holding the visitors to 33% shooting – the second straight opponent they've held to less than 40% – and a 4-for-23 performance from 3-point distance. North Alabama also turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 23 Indiana points.

“We're a better defensive team at this point in the season than we were a year ago, that's not close,” Miller said. “Our perimeter quickness is better and we're much more disciplined off the ball. ... All in all, we're a better defensive team because it means a lot to these guys and the way they've absorbed some things. Even today, we made some improvements, even from Wednesday's game (against Florida State), that we were able to see.”

Indiana's early shooting woes and trouble taking care of the ball kept the Lions within striking distance until late in the half when Franklin, Trey Galloway and Al Durham hit 3-pointers in a 2:19 span to send the Hoosiers into the locker room with a 40-24 lead.

At the half, Miller impressed upon his team the importance of limiting turnovers.

“Coach got into us,” Franklin said. “Eleven turnovers in a half is unacceptable. ... So, I think he just lit a fire under us and made a big emphasis (at halftime) to just take care of the ball. Once we take care of the ball, we will get easy looks.”

The Hoosiers responded and turned the ball over only seven times in the second half as they pulled away. A 7-0 run that included a pair of 3s from Franklin pushed a 15-point lead to 22 at 56-34 with 12:21 left and essentially sealed an Indiana victory.

The Hoosiers later added 17-0 run that featured two more 3s from Franklin and another from freshman Khristian Lander, who had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Galloway scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting for Indiana. Freshman Anthony Leal, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, scored his first collegiate basket with a second-half 3-pointer.

Indiana went 18 for 31 at the foul line and finished 13 of 33 from 3-point range.

dsinn@jg.net