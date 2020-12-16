Virus has Big Ten kicking Bucket

The Old Oaken Bucket Game is canceled. And this time, it's not coming back.

Just two days after the Big Ten re-scheduled the annual rivalry matchup between Indiana and Purdue for Friday, the teams announced that, for the second time in two weeks, they would be unable to play because of an excess number of positive COVID-19 tests within both programs.

“Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” athletic directors Scott Dolson of Indiana and Mike Bobinski of Indiana said in a joint statement. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans.

“Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.”

The game was originally scheduled for the regular-season finale last Saturday, but it was canceled Dec. 8. The Big Ten reinstated it Sunday as part of Big Ten Champions Week, but the virus situation was still too dire for either team to take the field.

The game's official cancellation means the teams will not meet for the first time since 1919, when the matchup was canceled because of the influenza pandemic.

“We're obviously disappointed that we're not able to play Purdue,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “It's just tough because you have a game like that, that both teams put so much value into. Both fanbases, both universities, it's a game that's circled for us, extremely highly valued by our players and all that we put into it all year long to be able to play that game.

“I feel for our guys and our coaching staff, as well, but obviously it's in the best interest of our players and their health. ... We're going to focus our attention on finishing strong here and finding out our bowl destination.”

No. 7 Indiana, which finished the regular season 6-1, has not played since its 14-6 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 5. Since then, the Hoosiers have had 28 players and staffers test positive for the virus, according to Allen.

Indiana is still not practicing in full, though those who have continued to test negative have done some workouts in small groups, much like the sessions the Hoosiers had during the summer. All of Indiana's meetings this week have been via video conference.

Allen said that despite the rash of positive tests, he expects his team to be near full strength for its bowl, which the Hoosiers are hoping is one of the prestigious New Year's Six games.

“Based on our calendar, the guys that have tested positive will have a full week of practice with us preparing for the bowl game,” Allen said. “That will allow them to be physically ready to play in the bowl game. We expect to have our guys all there with us.”

Purdue's season, meanwhile, has likely come to a close with the cancellation. The Boilermakers sit at 2-4 and are a longshot to receive a bowl bid, though it is possible enough teams could opt out of postseason play that Purdue gets a call. It's unclear whether the Boilers would accept such an invitation if it came.

“We're not looking down the road,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday of the possibility of playing in a bowl. “Our goal is to get better this week. Our goal is to find a way to win.”

Brohm declined to state how many Purdue players and coaches have tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, the Boilers had not yet returned to practice, though they were doing light workouts and conditioning drills.

