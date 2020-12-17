Irish add offensive talent with 2021 class

For the first time since 2014, Notre Dame received signatures from a top-10 recruiting class at Wednesday's national signing day. The Irish checked in with the No. 9 class nationally, up nine spots from the 18th-ranked 2020 class.

The 2020 class was loaded with skill-position talent at the top, with tight end Michael Mayer and running back Chris Tyree the headliners. The 2021 class features similar elite talent – four top 100 recruits, all of them offensive players – but also has plenty of depth. Notre Dame received signatures from 24 players, up from 17 last season, and coach Brian Kelly said there could be a handful more in the coming days, eventually making this class the largest he's had at Notre Dame.

The top-ranked players in Notre Dame's class are offensive linemen, a position where the Irish have created a reputation for strong player development. Avon offensive tackle Blake Fisher is the No. 52 recruit nationally and the top player from Indiana. He helped draw offensive guard Rocco Spindler, the No. 60 player in the country, to the Irish as well.

The real headliner, however, is four-star quarterback Tyler Buchner. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Californian is the No. 65 player nationally and the No. 3 dual-threat QB. He'll come in with a chance to start immediately, assuming Ian Book departs for the NFL.

“Tyler is coming in with an opportunity to compete,” Kelly said. “He wants to get in here and learn the offense and get a spring ball under his belt and get ready to compete right away.”

Buchner will be joined in the class by fellow quarterback Ron Powlus III from Mishawaka, son of former Irish quarterback and current associate athletic director for football Ron Powlus.

The Irish also add a trio of elite wide receivers in four-stars Deion Colzie (No. 98 nationally), Lorenzo Styles Jr. (No. 115) and Jayden Thomas (No. 308). Colzie and Thomas are Atlanta products as Notre Dame continues to be as good as any school outside the SEC in recruiting Georgia.

Indiana

The Hoosiers did not have many scholarships available because they are such a young team, so they signed only 14 players, but the average rating of those players by 247 Sports is the highest since rankings began in 2000.

“We are really excited about this signing class,” coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Even though it is not a large group in numbers, we are bringing in high-quality football players, high-quality individuals and high-quality student-athletes that really fit with the culture that we have created here at IU.”

The stars of the class are on offense. Four-star Atlanta wide receiver Jaquez Smith is the top recruit in the class and the No. 241 player nationally, per 247. Next is four-star quarterback Donaven McCulley, a Lawrence North product who is the highest-rated quarterback the Hoosiers have signed in the rankings era. The Indianapolis native is No. 243 nationally and No. 9 among dual-threat quarterbacks.

The Hoosiers also added a graduate transfer that could be an immediate game-changer. Former Florida State receiver D.J. Matthews was the No. 51 recruit in the 2017 class and will play his final season of eligibility with Indiana after catching 84 passes for 809 yards and five touchdowns from 2017 to 2019.

Indiana's class includes five of the top 11 in-state players. Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable is also among the signees and will join fellow Saint Luke Wiginton and Snider's Randy Holtz as Fort Wayne-area linemen on the IU roster. Fiacable will enroll in the spring.

Purdue

The Boilermakers brought in 13 signings, but one of them was a significant commitment. Late Wednesday, four-star linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, a West Lafayette native and brother of Purdue's All-Big Ten defensive end George Karlaftis, chose the Boilermakers over Wisconsin. Karlaftis is the No. 3 recruit in Indiana, per 247, and No. 260 nationally.

Coach Jeff Brohm again added to his pile of talent at wide receiver, with Brownsburg's Preston Terrell and Belleville, Michigan's Deion Burks as three-star signings at the position.

Ball State

Fresh off its victory over Western Michigan that secured a trip to the MAC championship game, the Cardinals put together a class that is the best for the program since the 2017 group that included Justin Hall, Caleb Huntley and Norwell's Curtis Blackwell.

The class, which ranks No. 7 in the MAC, is headlined by three-star Tampa, Florida, quarterback Kiael Kelly, the 26th-ranked dual-threat QB in the class, per 247. Running back Rico Barfield from St. Louis joins Kelly as signees among the top 1,000 nationally.

The Cardinals also got a letter of intent from Muncie quarterback Brady Hunt, a Delta product who led the Eagles to an 8-3 record.

“We are thrilled about this class and the impact it can have on our program,” coach Mike Neu said in a statement. “It is a talented and versatile class filled with multi-dimensional guys at each position. These players come from tradition-rich, highly successful programs with tremendous coaches.”

dsinn@jg.net