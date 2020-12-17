IU earns its most Big Ten honors

No. 7 Indiana saw a program-record seven players from its defense earn All-Big Ten honors when the conference's defensive awards were announced Wednesday. Of those seven, a school-record four were first-team honorees.

Fifth-year senior Jerome Johnson, who is seventh in the Big Ten in sacks, became the first Hoosier defensive tackle to earn First-Team All-Big Ten recognition since 1993. Jamar Johnson, tied for fifth nationally in interceptions with four, is the first IU safety on the first team since 1996, and Tiawan Mullen, who has three interceptions, is the first Hoosiers cornerback since Tracy Porter in 2007 to be recognized as a First-Team All-Big Ten performer.

Linebacker Micah McFadden, the team's leading tackler, rounded out Indiana's first-team selections. Among the other honorees for Indiana were second-team corner Jaylin Williams and third-team safety Devon Matthews. Linebacker Cam Jones was an honorable mention pick by the league's coaches.

Purdue also had six players selected, though none made the first team.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes, the team's leading tackler with 54 stops, was a second-team selection by the Big Ten coaches. On the third team of the coaches' ballot was sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis, who earned All-Big Ten honors for the second straight year despite playing in only two games because of an injury and a positive test for COVID-19.

Lorenzo Neal, a potential NFL Draft choice at nose tackle who returned for his fifth season with the Boilermakers after missing all of 2019 with a torn ACL, was an honorable mention pick, as were cornerback Cam Allen, linebacker Jaylan Alexander and safety Brennan Thieneman, a former walk-on.

Allen top coach

Indiana coach Tom Allen was named the American Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year for Region 3, one of the five regions for which the AFCA gives an award.

Allen is the first Indiana coach to win a regional coach of the year award from the AFCA since Bill Mallory did in 1986 and 1987. The national award, for which Allen is a finalist, will be presented Jan. 12.

Indiana moved into the top 10 of the AP poll this season for the first time since 1969.

Indiana Tech women move up

Indiana Tech women's basketball, which defeated Saint Francis 64-60 Tuesday night for its 29th straight win, moved up 11 spots in the NAIA women's basketball poll released Wednesday. The Warriors (10-0) jumped from No. 22 to No. 11, the second-biggest jump in the rankings this month.

Tech will try to run its winning streak to 30 in a game against Indiana University Northwest on Saturday at the Schaefer Center.

Warriors' men cancel, add game

The Indiana Tech men's basketball program, meanwhile, canceled its Saturday game against IU-Northwest because the RedHawks have temporarily paused team activities.

The Warriors also added a matchup against Mount Vernon Nazarene that is set to be played Jan. 2 at the Schaefer Center at 3 p.m.

