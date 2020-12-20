Hoosiers' Franklin stays hot

INDIANAPOLIS – Armaan Franklin told a story Friday about a horrible game he had in high school at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

That game is distant memory now.

Franklin went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 20 points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Indiana past Butler 68-60 on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life.

In his three college games at the home of the Indiana Pacers, the sophomore guard from Indianapolis Cathedral has averaged 16.7 points per game and shot 70.5% from 3-point range. He's made 10 3-pointers in the last week and has set a career-high for points twice in that span.

“I still don't know why this gym is having these good shooting performances,” Franklin said. “It's just my teammates giving me open looks. I saw the first one go down. For any shooter it gives you a lot of confidence when you see that first shot go down, and my teammates kept finding me. My bigs were setting good screens and getting me open.”

Franklin made three 3-pointers in the first 6:40 to stake Indiana (5-2) to a 14-10 lead, but Butler controlled much of the rest of the first half.

In the first half, the Bulldogs (1-2) shot 54% and turned the ball over only five times as Indiana's defensive effort, especially in the paint, was not to coach Archie Miller's liking. A 13-3 Butler run late in the first half, during which the only Indiana offense was a 3 from Franklin, left IU down nine and the Bulldogs led 37-32 at halftime.

“They kind of maneuvered and manhandled us inside,” Miller said of the first half. “They really did. They controlled the game. ... They took advantage of our lack of help and they took advantage of our lack of physicality. I thought that was pretty much the main part of the game. They were able to do what they wanted, move where they wanted.”

The second half was a different story. The Hoosiers were far more physical immediately after the break. Less than two minutes into the half, Indiana kicked off a 13-0 run that turned a 40-34 deficit into a 47-40 lead, a lead the Hoosiers held the rest of the afternoon.

Forward Race Thompson got the spurt started with a pair of shots from inside after he had gone 0 for 3 for zero points in the first half. Franklin added a 3 to put the Hoosiers in front 41-40, and Jerome Hunter added another shot from long range to extend the lead to five.

Thompson was the catalyst for the turnaround. He had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in the second half, and his work in the lane opened up opportunities for Jackson-Davis, who had been blanketed by multiple defenders in the first half.

“I thought Race really came on in the second half,” Jackson-Davis said. “He was amped up and ready to go, and Coach Miller told us at halftime that they weren't here to mess around. We got back into it and then we started playing our ball.”

Indiana's defense was night and day after halftime, as well. The Hoosiers held Butler to 27% shooting in the second half and forced nine turnovers. The Bulldogs scored just eight points in the first 13:30 after halftime as the Indiana lead ballooned to as many as 15.

“I thought in the first half we were kind of lackadaisical on the ball, and we let their bigs do really whatever they wanted with no crowds,” said Jackson-Davis, who had a career-high five blocks. “The second half we started getting engaged more. We were really locked in on the defensive end, and when you start getting stops and getting out in transition, it starts carrying over and you wear teams down with that.”

Al Durham had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Indiana.

