Indiana to face Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

For the second straight season, Indiana will be heading to Florida to play an SEC team in a bowl game in early January.

Exactly one year after the Hoosiers let a late lead get away against Tennessee in a 23-22 Gator Bowl loss, they'll have a chance to redeem themselves with a matchup against Ole Miss at the Outback Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2. The Rebels went 4-5 this season.

“It is a tremendous honor to play in the 35th Outback Bowl against a great opponent in Ole Miss,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Our players, coaching staff, medical staff and everyone associated with our team worked hard to navigate through this difficult season, and I am so happy everyone is getting rewarded for their efforts.

"Making our second-straight January bowl game shows where we are at as a program, and we are not done yet. We look forward to one more opportunity to represent Hoosier Nation!"

A victory over Ole Miss would give 6-1 Indiana its first win in a bowl game since a 1991 triumph over Baylor in the Copper Bowl.

Indiana, ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, is the highest-ranked team to be left out of a New Year's Six bowl since the College Football Playoff was created in 2014. To add insult to injury, the Hoosiers were passed over by the Citrus Bowl, which had first pick of the remaining Big Ten teams after Ohio State and chose Northwestern to face Auburn instead of the Hoosiers.

Indiana will thus face a team that finished the season below .500. In the SEC, Alabama made the College Football Playoff, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M received New Year's Six bowl bids and the Tigers went to the Citrus Bowl. With LSU opting out of playing a bowl game this season, the Outback Bowl thus had to choose between Missouri and Ole Miss and chose the team coached by Lane Kiffin.

Allen is familiar with the Rebels. He was the linebackers and special teams coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2014 before departing to take the defensive coordinator job at South Florida.

Meanwhile, the game in Tampa, Florida, will be a homecoming for some of Indiana's stars, including receiver Whop Philyor, linebacker Micah McFadden and injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Defensive back Juwan Burgess, linebacker James Miller and defensive lineman Jonathan King are also from the city.

Neither Indiana nor Ole Miss has ever played in the Outback Bowl before.

The Rebels, in their inaugural season under Kiffin, will be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2015. They ranked 13th in the country in scoring offense this season, posting 40.7 points per game. They also gave up 40.3 points per contest, sixth-worst out of 127 teams playing this season. They lost games by scores from 51-35 (Florida), 63-48 (Alabama) and 53-48 (LSU).

Ole Miss is led by quarterback Matt Corral, who averages 10.6 yards per attempt and has 27 touchdown passes, but has also thrown 14 interceptions, No. 2 in the country. Indiana's defense has picked off 17 passes, the most in the nation this season.

