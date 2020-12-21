Hoosiers feel slighted with Outback Bowl bid

Indiana coach Tom Allen is excited about the Hoosiers' opportunity to play in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.

That was the message Allen strained to convey Sunday after his seventh-ranked team was invited to play in a January bowl game in Florida against an SEC opponent for the second straight season.

“This team is a special group,” Allen said. “This team has done everything it has been asked to do. So I'm so proud of them and the chance for us to go play in a bowl game with these guys, I'm not going to let anything take away from that. This group is too special, they've done too many awesome things. They've got my absolute respect.

“Bottom line is, we're excited to be going to Tampa to be playing in the Outback Bowl,” Allen added. “It's a bowl game that, a year ago, we were trying to get to that level. ... That's what we're going to focus on right now and not on the things we can't control.”

A year ago, Indiana's Gator Bowl matchup with Tennessee felt like a huge step forward for the program, even though the Hoosiers blew a late lead and lost 23-22. This season, the clash with the Rebels (4-5) felt to some of Allen's players like an insult from the college football world.

“This is comical. ... I love the lack of respect,” Indiana defensive lineman Jovan Swann tweeted. “Regardless, we will stay in our lane and on our grind.”

Swann was one of many Hoosiers to voice their frustration on social media after Indiana became the highest-ranked team in the AP Poll to be left out of the premiere New Year's Six bowls since the current system began in 2014.

Indiana was left out in favor of Iowa State (8-3), which lost the Big 12 championship game to Oklahoma on Saturday but was ranked one spot ahead of Indiana in the College Football Playoff ratings. The Cyclones will meet Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

To add insult to injury, the highest-tier Big Ten-affiliated bowl outside of the New Year's Six, the Citrus Bowl, chose Northwestern (6-2) over Indiana (6-1) to face Auburn, leaving the Hoosiers with a lower-tier bowl and a lower-ranked opponent, a decision that Allen said was explained to him, “but not necessarily to my satisfaction.”

Despite not getting the bowl game they wanted, the Hoosiers still have another chance to win their first postseason contest since a Copper Bowl victory over Baylor in 1991, and Allen – though clearly upset about the placement – is trying to send a message to his team about proving itself on a national stage once again.

“I'm gonna show them how you respond in this kind of a situation,” the Big Ten Coach of the Year said. “And that is, that you respond in a way that reflects the love that you have for the men in (the locker room), that represent our team. That's how you respond. It's never out of emotion to someone else. That you can't control. It's about the guys on this football team.

“We've got a chance to be together here and create some awesome memories as a football team.”

Allen is familiar with the Rebels. He was the linebackers and special teams coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2014 before departing to take the defensive coordinator job at South Florida.

Meanwhile, the game in Tampa, Florida, will be a homecoming for some of Indiana's stars, including receiver Whop Philyor, linebacker Micah McFadden and injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Defensive back Juwan Burgess, linebacker James Miller and defensive lineman Jonathan King are also from the city. Allen's son, injured linebacker Thomas Allen, graduated from high school in Tampa while Allen was at South Florida.

The Indiana coach is also excited that, the Outback Bowl will allow some fans in the stands at Raymond James Stadium, which will give Indiana a chance to play in front of students and fans for the first time this season.

“Many, many of our loyal fans have not had a chance to see the 2020 Indiana Hoosiers play,” Allen said. “I hope they come in droves and support this team like they never have before. This team deserves it.”

Neither Indiana nor Ole Miss has ever played in the Outback Bowl.

The Rebels, in their inaugural season under Lane Kiffin, ranked 13th in the country in scoring offense, posting 40.7 points per game. They also gave up 40.3 points per contest, sixth-worst out of 127 teams playing this season. They lost 51-35 to Florida, 63-48 to Alabama and 53-48 to LSU.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral averages 10.6 yards per attempt and has 27 touchdown passes. He has also thrown 14 interceptions, No. 2 in the country. Indiana's defense has picked off 17 passes, the most in the nation this season.

“I think this fan base knows me well enough, and I think this program knows me well enough that this football team will be ready when we take the field on Jan. 2 at 12:30 in Tampa, Florida,” Allen said. “Period.”

Ball State in Arizona Bowl

Mid-American Conference champion Ball State will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2013. The Cardinals accepted a bid to the Arizona Bowl on Sunday morning, where they will take on No. 19 San Jose State in Tucson.

“Our team has worked so hard and persevered through so much to become champions and to earn the chance to play on a stage like this,” Cardinals coach Mike Neu said in a statement. “It's a tremendous opportunity for this special group to continue an amazing ride, and we can't wait to play in Tucson.”

The Spartans are 7-0, one of five undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They gave up just 17.9 points per game, 13th in the country and are only two years removed from a 1-11 season.

Ball State is 0-7 all-time in bowl games.

