Wildcats will not surprise Hoosiers

There are no pushovers in the Big Ten this season.

That became apparent very quickly Sunday when Northwestern, picked to finish at the bottom of the league, opened its conference schedule against undefeated No. 4 Michigan State.

The Wildcats dominated wire to wire, shooting 53% and winning 79-65 to start the league slate off with an upset that also constitutes a sobering warning to the rest of the conference.

Indiana should have internalized that lesson when it saw the Spartans go down, but if not, the Hoosiers will certainly get schooled tonight, when they open their conference schedule at Assembly Hall against the red-hot Wildcats.

“We can't overlook Northwestern,” forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Last year they may have been a bottom-half team in the conference, but right now they are No. 1.”

IU was battle-tested in the nonconference season with five games against major-conference opponents, earning resume-boosting wins over Providence, Stanford and Butler. But the conference season is a different test, with 20 games against quality teams in the next 73 days and no holiday break this year to provide some relief.

Indiana coach Archie Miller has tried to prepare his team to have the mental toughness and focus it will take to win enough games in that gauntlet to earn an NCAA Tournament slot.

The Hoosiers' coach has also emphasized the need for Indiana to improve its depth as the season goes on. Having more contributors off the bench will help the Hoosiers better handle the night-in, night-out grind of this Big Ten season.

One way to build depth is through the team's freshmen. Trey Galloway is already playing a significant role and Khristian Lander has made some contributions, but 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo have yet to find consistent minutes. Finding a way for them to contribute will be important as Indiana navigates the conference season. Miller said Leal especially was close to breaking through into some real minutes.

“All of our young guys, our freshmen in particular, still have room to grow,” Miller said. “If we can find a way to continue to make them better through these practices and as these onslaught of games continue to come, where each of them can find a niche and get an opportunity, it just makes us a little bit deeper. ... We have some guys with good attitudes who are trying.”

Northwestern's victory over the Spartans was no fluke. The Wildcats are 4-1, with their only loss a 71-70 defeat against Pittsburgh in which they led by nine with less than five minutes left.

The Wildcats have been especially prolific on offense, scoring more than 90 points per game and shooting 43.5% from beyond the 3-point line, the No. 6 mark in the country. Six Northwestern players shoot at least 41% from long range, and against Michigan State, the Wildcats made 10 for 21 3-pointers.

“The performance they put on (Sunday) was as good of an offensive performance as you'll see,'' Miller said of Northwestern's surprise victory. “They are a very difficult cover for us (tonight). They got me up (at night) trying to figure out what we can do with them.”

Five Wildcats score in double figures, led by sophomore guard Boo Buie's 15.2 points and 5.6 assists per contest.

The Hoosiers will have to be tougher on defense than they were in the first half of their 68-60 win over Butler on Saturday, when Miller said his team got “manhandled.” They were much better in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to 27% shooting and forcing nine turnovers.

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin is coming off a week in which he averaged 19.5 points and made five 3-pointers in back-to-back games. He and Jackson-Davis, who is scoring 21 points per contest on 53% shooting, will need big performances to help the Hoosiers keep up with the high-scoring Wildcats.

