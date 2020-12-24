IU falls in Big Ten opener

BLOOMINGTON – For the second straight game, Indiana overcame a lethargic first half with an energetic second 20 minutes that demonstrated how tough the Hoosiers can be when they're firing on all cylinders.

Unlike against Butler on Saturday, however, the second-half surge was not enough for the Hoosiers to earn a victory.

Northwestern's Chase Audige scored all 17 of his points in the second half to help the Wildcats overcome a 22-point, nine-rebound performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis and beat the Hoosiers 74-67 at Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

It was the Big Ten opener for Indiana (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten), which has lost its first conference game in four of the last five seasons.

Indiana led by as many as four in the second half, but the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0) zoomed back in front with a 12-0 run that covered a 3:13 span. The Hoosiers missed seven of eight shots during this stretch, and Audige, who took only one shot in the first half, scored six points to help the Wildcats take a lead they would not relinquish. Miller Kopp, who had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, capped the run with a 3 to put his team in front 62-54.

“After we took the lead, down the stretch, I thought we were sloppy,” said Jackson-Davis, who had five of Indiana's 16 turnovers. “You do that against a good team, you're going to get beat.”

Indiana closed the gap to as little as two twice in the last four minutes, and when Jackson-Davis laid the ball in with 2:49 left, it was 65-63.

But Audige buried a 3 on the ensuing Wildcat possession and answered a Franklin layup with a long jumper at the end of the shot clock on the next trip down the floor to make it 70-65 and ice the victory.

Indiana trailed by 15 in the first half and was down 37-28 at halftime, but the game turned when the second half began. Indiana scored the first eight points of the period, cutting a 9-point deficit down to one in just 2:04. Race Thompson got the spurt started with a 3, and a pair of Jackson-Davis dunks, including a put-back slam in transition, brought Indiana closer.

The Hoosier defense was stifling to open the second half, overcoming a rough first half to force six Northwestern turnovers in the first 5:14 after the break.

Freshman Trey Galloway got hot midway through the half and a nailed a 3-pointer to bring Indiana within 47-45, then stole the ball and passed it to Armaan Franklin in transition for a layup to get the Hoosiers level. A Galloway post feed to Thompson led to a wide-open 3 in the corner for Franklin, who nailed it to give Indiana its first lead since 7-6.

Franklin went 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, 2 of 3 in the second half, and finished with 16 points and five rebounds. He's hitting 60% of his 3-pointers over the last three games.

Thompson had 11 points and six rebounds. In the last two games, 19 of his 21 points have come in the second half.

Galloway made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points and three assists, but he also turned the ball over four times. Indiana has had at least 14 turnovers in six straight games. The Wildcats scored 20 points off Hoosier giveaways Wednesday.

Northwestern shot 56% from the field.

