Hoosiers face test in Illini after loss

Indiana coach Archie Miller was not happy with a loss to Northwestern in the Hoosiers' Big Ten opener Wednesday.

“I'm going to be honest with you, man ... I thought we stunk on both ends of the floor,” Miller said. “Lot of breakdowns, lot of sloppiness and it got us beat.”

The schedule gets no easier for the Hoosiers after the 74-67 loss. They had only one day of practice, on Christmas Eve no less, before getting on a bus to Champaign, Illinois, Friday so they can face No. 18 Illinois today at the State Farm Center.

Such is life in the Big Ten this season, with no breaks for the holidays. The players and coaches have been discouraged from traveling to see their families because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the conference scheduled games for Christmas and today with 12 of 14 league teams participating.

One of Indiana's biggest problems against Northwestern, an issue that has plagued the Hoosiers much of the season, was turnovers. The Wildcats scored 20 points off 16 Indiana miscues, most of which were of the live-ball variety.

Indiana has turned the ball over at least 13 times in six straight games.

“I'm going to take full blame for our lack of improvement the last few weeks at taking care of the ball,” Miller said.

“It's getting to a level where you're not going to win in this league. ... It's coming from a lot of different of guys; it's not one guy doing the wrong thing.

“We just have a slew of inopportune plays that we're trying to stay away from. A lot of it is going to come down to being smarter in transition. ...We're too sloppy right now.”

A couple of years ago, Illinois would have been a team likely to take advantage of the Hoosiers' inability to hold on to the ball. At the start of his tenure, coach Brad Underwood favored a hyper-aggressive defense on the perimeter that forced its way into passing lanes. That defense gave up too many backdoor cuts, however, and the Illini have backed off. This season, they are forcing only 11.3 turnovers per game, 327th in the country out of 353 Division I teams.

The Illini are having a hard time avoiding whistles, committing 20 fouls per game. Although, to hear Underwood tell it, that isn't totally his team's fault.

“We got guys in our league flopping, and my guy (center) Kofi (Cockburn) is just getting annihilated, and we're not getting the same ... whistle,” Underwood said after a loss to Rutgers. “I just need to teach flopping, I guess, and acting.

“You can't continually parade a team to the free-throw line,” Underwood added. “Kofi is back there trying to anchor the defense and our ball screen coverage and protect the front of the rim and we never got it that far because we fouled them before.”

Opposing teams are shooting more than 20 free throws per game against Illinois, though Penn State had only seven in a 98-81 Illini win on Dec. 23.

Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois with 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The 7-foot Cockburn averages 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Illinois is No. 6 nationally in average rebound margin, while Indiana is 181st.

