IU's defensive effort not enough

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana held one of the best offensive teams in the country 20 points below its season average, committed only eight turnovers and got another terrific shooting day from red-hot Armaan Franklin.

But the Hoosiers weren't able to pull out an upsetat Illinois.

Franklin scored a career-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers, but Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu poured in 30 points, and Illini center Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60 on Saturday at the State Farm Center.

The Hoosiers (5-4) are 0-2 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2016-17 and have an 0-3 mark against top 25 opponents.

Unlike after the Hoosiers' loss to Northwestern on Wednesday, coach Archie Miller seemed pleased with his team's effort and intensity. Indiana held the No. 15 scoring team in the country to just 44% shooting and had fewer than 13 turnovers for the first time in seven games.

“I thought for the majority of the game we defended pretty well,” Miller said. “We played without turning the ball over, which is a huge step for us moving forward in the league. ... We got a lot of good looks that just didn't go in. We're going to have to keep banging away at it and get better, but we showed today we can compete the right way.”

Indiana's defensive performance kept it in the game, and the Hoosiers led by as many as five in the second half when Franklin nailed a 3-pointer and freshman Jordan Geronimo followed with another 3 from the corner to put Indiana in front 49-44 with 9:47 left.

Franklin went 5 for 6 from 3-point range and is shooting 65.4% from beyond the arc in his last four games. He's set career-highs for points in three of those games.

With Illinois trailing, Dosunmu took over.

In the 3:41 after Geronimo's 3, the Big Ten's third-leading scorer dropped in 11 points, including three 3-pointers, part of a 14-0 Illinois run that turned the five-point Indiana lead into a nine-point deficit.

The spurt finished when Dosunmu nearly lost the ball on the right wing with the shot clock winding down, wrestled it away from a diving Rob Phinisee and then straightened up and calmly knocked in a 3 as the shot-clock buzzer sounded to put the Illini up 58-49.

That shot was indicative of a second half in which the ball bounced away from Indiana on 50-50 opportunities far too often.

“Those are very important, we gotta be able to get those 50-50 balls,” said IU guard Al Durham, who had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting. “I think that'll change the game for us. Once we get those 50-50 balls, they won't hit that 3 (of Dosunmu's). A couple other possessions, they got second-chance shots and made (them), so if we limit the 50-50 balls they get and we get them, it changes the game.”

Dosunmu went 11 for 17 from the field and scored 20 points in the second half.

“Ayo played MVP-level tonight,” Miller said. “He made every big play for them. When you have that guy you can go to at the end of a game like that, it presents a problem for everyone else.”

Despite turning the ball over just eight times, Indiana's offense struggled to string together baskets.

The Hoosiers shot 40% from the field, and leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis had a season-low 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Jackson-Davis struggled to finish at the rim around the 7-foot Cockburn, who had two blocks and altered most of the Indiana forward's attempts in some way. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball had only three points in the second half on 1 for 5 shooting from the field.

Cockburn had 10 points and nine rebounds in the second half.

“When you're in a one- or two-possession game, you have to be able to get your best player a good look, you have to be able to get (him) an opportunity to play and get fouled,” Miller said of Jackson-Davis's lack of shots down the stretch. “(Illinois) is so unique defensively, it's difficult to get a big guy an opportunity, because you're going to deal with contact around the rim.”

