Indiana feeling sense of urgency

Indiana is backed into a corner.

The Hoosiers have let second-half leads slip away in their first two conference games, falling to Illinois and Northwestern, and they enter today as one of just four teams in the Big Ten without a league win.

It makes today's matchup against fellow 0-2 squad Penn State at Assembly Hall all the more crucial.

“We know we've had a couple of tough losses back to back,” said freshman guard Trey Galloway, who made his first start Saturday against Illinois. “We've all talked about (the slow start in Big Ten play). We know how important it is just to stay in the race, how challenging it is to get behind and work your way back into it.

“Every game's going to be difficult, we have to lock in and treat every game like it's a championship game. We know it's not going to be easy.”

After a lackluster performance in last Wednesday's loss to Northwestern, focus and effort were not the reasons Indiana lost to the Fighting Illini. Coach Archie Miller was pleased with his team's energy and ability to take care of the ball against Illinois – the Hoosiers had only eight turnovers – noting that his team was “good enough to win that game.”

So why didn't it?

It came down to offensive output and 50-50 plays in the final eight minutes. The Hoosiers just didn't make enough big shots or come up with enough loose balls down the stretch. Miller said it was much like the game against then-No. 20 Florida State on Dec. 9, when his team fell in overtime. The Hoosiers have held the lead in the second half of three of their four losses and are 1-3 in games decided by single digits.

“You have to be on it for 40 (minutes),” Miller said of his message to his team in recent days. “You have to be able to close the deal in this league, and it starts with being able to execute. ... You've got to find some ways to win.”

The Hoosiers have another chance to prove they can make plays in big moments tonight when they take on a Penn State team that is similarly desperate. The Nittany Lions, playing under interim coach Jim Ferry after Pat Chambers resigned shortly before the season, have also lost two in a row after a fast start, including a 98-81 loss to Illinois in their most recent outing.

Penn State's 3-3 record belies its overall talent. The Nittany Lions are the only team to beat No. 24 Virginia Tech (7-1) and did so in resounding fashion, winning 75-55 at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They are a guard-dominated group that loves to shoot 3-pointers and forces 15.5 turnovers per game.

“We know they like to get out and run, and they're a really fast team,” Galloway said. “Every game in the Big Ten is going to be tough, but we know if we can contain them, guard our guy, guard the ball and not let them go on big runs, we'll be right there.”

Miller wants to see a more complete performance from his team tonight, with more players – including redshirt sophomore Jerome Hunter and freshmen Khristian Lander and Anthony Leal – making meaningful contributions.

“We need more guys bringing their A-game to the table,” Miller said. “More importantly, as we've lost our last couple in conference play, you've got to get in the race. The gun went off and everyone took off running and we're holding in the blocks right now. You don't want to get too far behind because there are some fast teams.

“Our resolve, our togetherness, our response is going to be tested (tonight).”

