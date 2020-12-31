Hoosiers dedicated to finishing out season

Tom Allen wasn't sure whether his team even wanted to play in a bowl game.

It had been a long, hard season, affected from March through December by the coronavirus pandemic. The Hoosiers weathered that storm, finishing 6-1 and ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, only to be passed over for the major New Year's Six bowl games and shunted into Saturday's Outback Bowl against 4-5 Ole Miss. Would the players rather just skip the game and get a chance to be with their families over Christmas?

Before Allen accepted Indiana's Outback Bowl invitation, he asked his team whether it wanted to play. The answer was emphatic: Let's keep this season going.

“We were definitely bummed out by what happened with the New Year's Six bowl and all that, but we just used that as fuel for the fire,” Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III said. “We all decided, let's just play this Ole Miss game and let's show the nation, show the world that it doesn't matter what adversity we have to face, we're going to do what we have to do.

“A lot of the guys were fired up and excited to go out there and continue to make history with this roster.”

Despite losing out on the chance to play in the Fiesta Bowl or the Citrus Bowl against higher-level opponents, the Hoosiers still have a chance to make history against the Rebels on Saturday. Just a win would be enough to break a bowl losing streak that stretches back to 1991.

Since beating Baylor in the Copper Bowl 29 years ago, the Hoosiers have lost the Independence, Insight, Pinstripe, Foster Farms and Gator bowls.

Those losses have recently taken on a surreal quality, with the Hoosiers finding heartbreaking ways to keep the string of postseason futility alive. Since 2015, Indiana has lost three bowl games by a combined 6 points. A 23-22 loss to Tennessee at last season's Gator Bowl was arguably the biggest gut punch of all, as IU let a 13-point lead slip away in the final six minutes.

Allen usually suggests that his team don “earmuffs and blinders” to block out praise and criticism and focus on the task at hand. But he didn't want that loss to the Volunteers to be forgotten so easily. There was value in it for a team that was still learning how to win.

“Oh, I think it's a lot,” Allen said of the motivation that comes from the Gator Bowl defeat. “I choose not to forget about things like that, in a positive way. When you talk about earmuffs and blinders, it doesn't mean you're deaf and blind. There's things from that game that I don't want us to ever forget.

“It's that learning from the past and letting those experiences be game-changers for the future and not things that continue to haunt you from the past.”

The Hoosiers took Allen's words to heart and spent the offseason working out with the Gator Bowl in the backs of their minds. The fourth-year Indiana coach wanted his team to use the game as a lesson in how to put opponents away, and IU did its homework. The result was a season in which Indiana not only went 6-1, but outscored then-No. 3 Ohio State 14-0 in the fourth quarter of its only loss.

“That game was really important,” safety Jamar Johnson said of the Gator Bowl. “Just gave us an extra chip on our shoulder to learn how to finish. We made it a big emphasis this year that we were going to learn to finish instead of, 'Oh, Indiana's always close here and there, but they can never come out with a win.'

“We've just been having that chip on our shoulder, and we're ready to redeem ourselves this year.”

After passing nearly every test put in front of it in 2020, Indiana finally has that chance for bowl redemption Saturday. They've already taken significant steps forward this season, but the Hoosiers' relegation to what could be construed as a lesser bowl is evidence that there is still plenty of work to do to change the perception of the long-moribund program.

“I'm sure you've heard how long it's been since we won a bowl game,” Indiana offensive lineman Harry Crider said. “This is a statement game.”

Note: Indiana's Tiawan Mullen was named a First-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, becoming the first Hoosiers cornerback ever to be a first-team selection. He is just the second IU corner ever to be an All-American and the first Hoosiers first-team selection since offensive lineman Dan Feeney earned the distinction in 2015 and 2016.

