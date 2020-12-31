IU earns 1st Big Ten win

BLOOMINGTON – Rob Phinisee made something out of nothing.

With the game tied and the shot clock winding down in overtime, the Indiana junior guard turned around and faded away with a hand in his face and hit a 16-foot jumper that gave the Hoosiers an 87-85 victory over Penn State at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 21 points and six rebounds, while Al Durham had 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Armaan Franklin chipped in 16 points and freshman Trey Galloway had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The victory was the first of the Big Ten season for Indiana (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) and the 200th of coach Archie Miller's career.

In the extra session, Jackson-Davis put Indiana in front 85-83 with an old-fashioned 3-point play, going strong off the glass, but the Nittany Lions tied the game with a pair of free throws with 43 seconds to go.

That set up Phinisee's heroics. He delivered after a rough offensive possession for the Hoosiers in which they had nothing open for 25 seconds.

Indiana was lucky to even get to overtime. The Hoosiers held a double-digit advantage in the second half, but the Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3) came all the way back to take the lead with 28 seconds left when Sam Sessoms pulled up from the elbow and nailed a fadeaway jumper to put Penn State up 80-79.

Sessoms had 17 points, 12 in the second half.

The Hoosiers opted not to call a timeout and Trey Galloway drove to the hoop, looking for a dump-off pass. He found Jackson-Davis, who dropped the ball, but Penn State was whistled for a foul, much to the chagrin of Penn State's bench, which railed against the call. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball split the two free throws to knot the score and Phinisee blocked Sessom's game-winning 3-point attempt to force an extra session.

Indiana led 38-33 at halftime and was in front nearly entire second half. The Nittany Lions tied the game once early in the half at 49, but sophomore Armaan Franklin drove around a ball screen and threw down a two-handed slam to put IU back in front.

The Hoosiers extended their lead to as many as 12 during a 9-0 run midway through the second half when Durham hit a pair of 3s in a 1:19 span, sandwiched around another 3 from Phinisee. The spurt pushed Indiana's lead from three up to 12 at 66-54 with 9:58 to play.

Penn State wouldn't go away, however, and made four 3s over a 5:44 span, including a pair from Sessoms. When Sessoms drove through the lane for a tough layup, the Nittany Lions were within one at 79-78 with 2:06 to play, setting up the disputed finish to regulation.

The Nittany Lions went 12 for 28 from 3-point range.

Note: Indiana fifth-year senior center Joey Brunk had surgery on his back and will be out indefinitely, the Hoosiers announced before the game. Brunk has not played this season because of his back injury. The Indianapolis native averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Indiana last season.

