Phinisee jumper sends IU to Big Ten win

BLOOMINGTON – Rob Phinisee made something out of nothing.

With the game tied and the shot clock winding down in overtime, the Indiana junior guard turned around and faded away with a hand in his face and hit a 16-foot jumper that gave the Hoosiers an 87-85 victory over Penn State at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night.

The jumper came after Penn State blew up Indiana's designed set and Phinisee had to create for himself in the final seconds of the possession.

"It was a broken play," Phinisee said of the winning shot. "I felt like I had to make a shot for my team and I just delivered it."

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 21 points and six rebounds, while Al Durham had 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Armaan Franklin chipped in 16 points and freshman Trey Galloway had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The victory was the first of the Big Ten season for Indiana (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) and the 200th of coach Archie Miller's career. The Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.

"You can't get down because we lost two in a row," Durham said. "We had to get the third one, we had to get the next one. We have to have a next-game mentality, we gotta get this one and we want to get the next one. We can't hang our hat on whether we win or lose, we have to be ready for the next game that's coming."

Phinisee finished with 11 points, three blocks and a steal. After starting early in the season, he has come off the bench in the last two games as Galloway has been inserted into the starting lineup. The junior hasn't sulked, however, and Wednesday he not only made the game-winning shot, but blocked a Penn State 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.

"I mean, I will do whatever it takes," Phinisee said. "Come off the bench, starting. Really, my teammates really just gave me confidence, and just keep playing aggressive. Just played team ball. So, really I am just going to keep playing aggressive, be accurate in practice and play my role."

In the extra session, Jackson-Davis put Indiana in front 85-83 with an old-fashioned 3-point play, going strong off the glass, but the Nittany Lions tied the game with a pair of free throws with 43 seconds to go.

That set up Phinisee's heroics. He delivered after a rough offensive possession for the Hoosiers in which they had nothing open for 25 seconds.

"They did a really good job of switching every screen," Miller said of Penn State's defense on the final possession. "Eventually somebody has to break you down and try to make a play. ... They did a good job of being able to blow up the last play off the ball as we ran Armaan off a screen. Rob didn't panic, he kept it and he squared the guy up. Rob's been known to make a couple big ones."

Indiana was lucky to even get to overtime. The Hoosiers held a double-digit advantage in the second half, but the Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3) came all the way back to take the lead with 28 seconds left when Sam Sessoms pulled up from the elbow and nailed a jumper to put Penn State up 80-79.

Sessoms had 17 points, 12 in the second half.

The Hoosiers opted not to call a timeout and Galloway drove to the hoop, looking for a dump-off pass. He found Jackson-Davis, who dropped the ball, but Penn State was whistled for a foul, much to the chagrin of Penn State's bench, which railed against the call. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball split the two free throws to knot the score and Phinisee blocked Sessom's game-winning 3-point attempt to force an extra session.

Indiana led 38-33 at halftime and was in front nearly the entire second half. The Nittany Lions tied the game once early in the half at 49, but Franklin drove around a ball screen and threw down a two-handed slam to put IU back in front.

The Hoosiers extended their lead to as many as 12 during a 9-0 run midway through the second half when Durham hit a pair of 3s in a 1:19 span, sandwiched around another 3 from Phinisee. The spurt pushed Indiana's lead from three up to 12 at 66-54 with 9:58 to play.

"Al Durham and Rob Phinisee tonight, both kids played their butts off for us," Miller said. "Big difference when our older players, our guys with the most experience, are playing with confidence like they did tonight. Al shot the ball in tonight and Rob made big plays. ... Hopefully that's gonna be a trend that we can continue to count on because we're going to need that."

Indiana shot 64% in the second half and 57% for the game. The Hoosiers had 50 points in the paint.

Penn State wouldn't go away, however, and made four 3s over a 5:44 span, including a pair from Sessoms, to whittle the lead away. When Sessoms drove through the lane for a tough layup, the Nittany Lions were within one at 79-78 with 2:06 to go, setting up the disputed finish to regulation.

The Nittany Lions went 12 for 28 from 3-point range.

"Hopefully tonight puts some pep in our step," Miller said. "It's been a tough week with Christmas basically being canceled for our guys. It's tough, we're traveling on Christmas Day, we're practicing on Christmas Day (at Illinois), there was a tough loss to Northwestern in there. It's been a tough week for our guys, there's been no let-up. Getting this one hopefully will help us play better in the next one."

Note: Indiana fifth-year senior center Joey Brunk had surgery on his back and will be out indefinitely, the Hoosiers announced before the game. Brunk has not played this season because of his back injury. The Indianapolis native averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Indiana last season.

