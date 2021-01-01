Hoosiers prepare for shootout

Ole Miss has piled up some significant point totals this season, even against some of the best defenses in the country. The Rebels scored 48 against Alabama and topped 50 against Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

So Indiana might need to post some explosive numbers of its own on offense when the Hoosiers take on the Rebels in the Outback Bowl. Despite playing without All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr., IU might be equipped to do just that, thanks to the presence of a backup that would start at plenty of other schools: redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Tuttle, a former four-star recruit who was the No. 8 quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, sat on the bench for nearly three years – one at Utah and most of two at Indiana – before he finally got his shot after Penix tore his ACL against Maryland. The big-armed San Marcos, California, native led Indiana to a win over the Terrapins and then got his first collegiate start the next week against No. 18 Wisconsin on the road.

The Badgers are the top-ranked defense in the Big Ten, giving up less than 300 total yards per game, but Tuttle held his own, throwing a pair of touchdown passes and what should have been a third – a perfectly-thrown long bomb to a wide open Miles Marshall that slipped through the receiver's fingers. The Hoosiers won 14-6 for their third victory over a ranked opponent.

“That game has helped me improve so much and gain so much confidence,” Tuttle said of the matchup against the Badgers. “Now it's not about first start or time to get your feet wet, now it's just time to play football. Now it's just improving, prepping for Ole Miss and just going and playing football.”

Even before facing Wisconsin, however, Tuttle never lacked for confidence. He believes in his own abilities, and why not? He has all the physical tools a college quarterback could want and has had two years to become familiar with the Indiana playbook as the backup – and in the weapons he has around him.

“Even coming into that game, I was super confident,” the redshirt sophomore said. “I wasn't really nervous (before Wisconsin) because of the preparation and the faith and confidence I have in this team. ... We're going to go out and fight and do whatever it takes to win.”

Now Tuttle is trying to do something no Indiana quarterback has done in 29 years: lead the Hoosiers to a bowl victory. The Ole Miss defense has been more than a little leaky this season, giving up in excess of 40 points per game, sixth-worst in the country.

It's been a somewhat difficult few weeks for Tuttle and the Hoosiers since they beat Wisconsin, however. A coronavirus outbreak within the program shut down the regular-season finale against Purdue not once but twice and robbed the IU quarterback of valuable time in which he could have developed chemistry with his receivers and offensive line.

Still, Tuttle noted that practice has gone well since the team returned to the field this week following the outbreak, and the Hoosier coaching staff has seen ever-improving chemistry between the quarterback and the rest of the offense as he becomes confident running with the starters.

“Jack's continued to improve each and every day,” offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “The players have continued to feel more and more comfortable. We're expecting Jack to play even better this game than he did last game. ... I know Jack's going to work his tail off to go play his very best game Saturday.”

Tuttle and the rest of the Hoosiers know what's at stake in the bowl game and IU's new QB1 said everyone is “itching” to play after what will be a four-week layoff before the Hoosiers take the field against Ole Miss on Saturday.

“We're really looking at this bowl game as an opportunity to go win for Indiana,” Tuttle said. “It's been 29 years since we've got a bowl win and we're fighting and doing everything we can to make sure we're in the best possible situation for Saturday to win.”

