Hoosiers insist their focus is on this game

Two years ago, the Outback Bowl would have felt like a program-changing destination for Indiana, a huge step up for a team that hadn't played in a New Year's bowl since a Peach Bowl appearance in 1987.

Now, after playing in the Gator Bowl last season and ascending to the Top 10 of the AP Poll this season, the Outback Bowl is a tier short of where the Hoosiers believe they should have been. Despite going 6-1 and finishing No. 7 in the rankings, Indiana was passed over for a prestigious New Year's Six bowl and pushed to the side to face Ole Miss (4-5) today at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Hoosiers have had a chip on their shoulder the size of Memorial Stadium all season, and the Outback Bowl assignment has simply been more fuel for the fire.

“Our guys have made a decision (to play),” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “It's still a tremendous opportunity. This is a bowl game I've always had circled. ... We're not going to be distracted by what we don't have. We're going to be focused on what we do have and focus on the great opportunity this game presents for our program.”

Tampa is an ideal bowl location for Indiana because a large group of Hoosiers hails from the area, including receiver Whop Philyor, linebacker Micah McFadden, injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr., defensive back Juwan Burgess, linebacker James Miller and defensive lineman Jonathan King. Allen was the defensive coordinator at South Florida in 2015, and his son, Thomas, a linebacker for the Hoosiers, graduated high school there.

The Hoosiers can cement their recruiting presence in the area even further with a bowl win over Ole Miss. Indiana has not won a bowl game since a 1991 Copper Bowl victory over Baylor, a stretch that includes five straight defeats in postseason play. Three of those losses have come in the last five years by a total of six points.

Indiana considers itself a program on the rise and the next step in the climb from anonymous Big Ten also-ran to perennial top 25 team is a bowl victory. The Hoosiers came close last season, leading Tennessee by 13 in the Gator Bowl with six minutes left but gave up two touchdowns, an onside kick and missed a field goal down the stretch to lose 23-22.

“We've been reminded of that a lot this week,” wide receiver Ty Fryfogle said. “We don't just want to go to a bowl game, we want to win a bowl game. We're taking this game very seriously.”

Indiana gets another SEC team for its bowl matchup this season, this time one coached by offensively minded Lane Kiffin. The Rebels score more than 40 points per game and have scored at least 48 four times this season, including against then-No. 2 Alabama in October.

That offense was led by the dynamic combination of quarterback Matt Corral and receiver Elijah Moore. Corral completes 71% of his passes for 10.6 yards per attempt, and Moore, a consensus All-American, was his favorite target. The 5-foot-9 slot receiver had 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns, but he opted out of the season prior to Ole Miss's last game, as did tight end Kenny Yeboah and his 19.4 yards per reception.

The Rebels defense surrenders 40.3 points per game, sixth-worst in the country. Ole Miss lost 51-35 to Florida, 63-48 to Alabama and 53-48 to LSU. Ole Miss is giving up 5.4 yards per carry, which should open up running lanes for All-Big Ten back Stevie Scott III. He's playing in his first bowl game after missing the Gator Bowl with a knee injury.

“I just can't wait,” Scott said. “It's basically like a dream come true for me. ... Last year, just not being out there to make plays I know I can make to help this team move the ball or create open opportunities for my teammates, it was definitely hard.

“But now we bounced back this year, got back to another bowl game and another great season we're having and I can't be any more excited to go out there with my brothers this weekend and perform and show the world what we've been working on all season.”

dsinn@jg.net