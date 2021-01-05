Indiana star puts team on his back

BLOOMINGTON – Earlier in the season, Trayce Jackson-Davis said he wanted this Indiana team to be different than the ones that came before it.

On Monday night, in the second half of a dogfight against visiting Maryland, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball turned in a different kind of performance and refused to let the Hoosiers lose.

Jackson-Davis finished with 22 points, including 17 in the second half, and made six straight field goals at one juncture down the stretch. He added 15 rebounds and two steals and the Hoosiers erased a 10-point second-half deficit to win 63-55 at Assembly Hall.

“At halftime, coach just put an emphasis on, 'Keep attacking the basket,'” Jackson-Davis said. “Just keeping having that confidence.”

Race Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Jackson-Davis was 2 for 9 in the first half as the Terrapins (6-5, 1-4 Big Ten) built a 37-27 lead.

He started to heat up with a 3-point play that cut the deficit to 39-38 with 12:18 to go and later stole the ball at midcourt and raced the other way for a one-handed dunk that left the Hoosiers (7-4, 2-2) in front 47-43.

That dunk was the first of 12 straight points for the sophomore. The spurt opened a 2-point advantage up to 10 at 57-47 when he dropped home a tough layup with 1:52 remaining.

That closing kick almost wasn't possible. Jackson-Davis banged his knee in the final minutes and Miller considered replacing him. The star refused, imploring his coach, “I'm good, don't take me out.”

He battled through the injury, turning in a second half for the ages after a first half in which Miller “didn't think he could have played any weaker than he did around the rim.”

“If I had that answer, I'd like to be able to tip him off that the game started 20 minutes ago,” Miller said of how Jackson-Davis was able to get going after halftime. “He's a guy that really thinks about the game coming in. ... (At halftime), he looked at me and basically said 'I'm ready to go.'”

Indiana was 0 for 9 from 3-point range in the first half, 4 for 22 overall and hit 37% of its shots from the field, but it did not let that seep into its defensive performance as it has done at other times this season.

Indiana held Maryland to 38% shooting and just 7 for 25 from beyond the arc. They also outrebounded the Terrapins 43-33 thanks in large part to Jackson-Davis and Thompson.

“When Trayce and Race rebound like that, we're a much better team,” Miller said. “Tonight was a big-guy rebounding game.”

“This was a guard-the-ball game.” the fourth-year coach added. “I thought Race Thompson had one of the best games of the season for our team. He had a double-double, but his defense, guarding the dribble, was really, really important.”

Thompson had two blocks and a steal.

IU held Maryland scoreless for a 5:20 stretch in the second half, as the Terps missed seven straight shots and Jackson-Davis pushed his team in front.

IU guard Armaan Franklin, the team's leading 3-point shooter, rolled his ankle in the first half and did not return. Miller said the sophomore from Indianapolis is “doubtful” for two upcoming games this week.

