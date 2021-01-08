Hoosiers hope to continue to build on success

The beat goes on for Indiana in bowl games.

For the fourth time in six years and sixth time since their last postseason victory in 1991, the Hoosiers were unable to pull out a win in their season-ending showcase game, this time falling to 26-20 to an Ole Miss team that was a heavy underdog and missing arguably its best player.

“Just really disappointed for our players,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said of the loss. “They've been through so much. Golly, just been an amazing season for so many different reasons. They've been through so much, given so much, worked so hard, sacrificed so much to come to a bowl game. Just heartbroken for them they weren't able to finish with a win.

“Very proud of our guys, but this one is going to hurt for a while.”

The loss to the Rebels is another reminder that, despite taking a significant step upward this season, the Hoosiers have plenty more of the mountain to climb before they can call themselves legitimate Big Ten contenders.

But this was a step up and the bowl loss does not erase that. The accomplishments of the program are some of the most impressive in the last half-century of IU football.

The Hoosiers went 6-1 in the regular season, defeating Michigan for the first time since 1987, Penn State for only the second time in 22 tries and Wisconsin for the first time since 2002. They beat three ranked opponents and ascended as high as No. 7, their first top-10 ranking since 1969.

When they were selected for the Outback Bowl, it felt like an insult, because a Fiesta Bowl invitation felt like a serious possibility. If going 8-5 in 2019 was a small step for a team that has languished in mediocrity for decades, this season was a giant leap, despite the thud at the end.

“I'm just so thankful and happy just to be a part of a changing program like this, to be that change,” said running back Stevie Scott III, who earned his third straight All-Big Ten honor. “It's definitely a great feeling. We're definitely sad we didn't cap off the year like we wanted to.

“It's just a start. I feel like we've broken through. For this next year upcoming, we have to continue doing what we started this year.”

Scott's attitude is reflective of the Indiana roster as a whole. It is the kind of culture – championing an us-against-the-world mentality – that Allen has worked to create with his “love each other” team motto. His players have bought into the idea and that should help make the bowl defeat a galvanizing moment.

“Guys are upset,” Hoosiers kicker Charles Campbell said. “Everyone's upset for the older guys. We don't know if they're coming back or not. It's just tough to see. This could be some guy's last game. Everyone is pretty down. But I'm ready to get back to work and come back and win games.”

Indiana is a young team, but as Campbell noted, there are some key players with decisions to make. Everyone has an extra year of eligibility but All-American wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, will likely get plenty of NFL looks and fellow receiver Whop Philyor is already a four-year contributor. Offensive lineman Harry Crider and defensive lineman Jerome Johnson were All-Big Ten performers as seniors and could also opt for the pros.

And what of quarterback Jack Tuttle? He filled in admirably for injured star Michael Penix Jr., playing through a separated shoulder in the Outback Bowl. He likely deserves to start, but Penix is too dynamic to leave on the bench. Indiana would love to have Tuttle back but might he be better-served by suiting up elsewhere?

Indiana can have confidence that no matter what happens it will have plenty of talent returning. All-Americans cornerback Tiawan Mullen and linebacker Micah McFadden will be back to anchor the defense, as will safety Jamar Johnson.

Penix, who will likely be among the favorites for Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year next season, provides a terrific foundation for the offense, flanked by Scott and fellow back Sampson James. The incoming freshman class includes four-star wide receiver Jaquez Smith, one of the highest-ranked recruits of the Allen era.

There's still plenty of room for improvement.

“We've done some amazing things, got chances to win a lot of great games that this group will always be remembered for,” Allen said. “They are a special group. To lay a tremendous foundation for next year, I'm excited about next year. ... Bottom line, a special group of guys. Love each and every one of them, respect them, love what they've given to the program.”

