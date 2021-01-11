Hoosiers hold off resilient Huskers

Indiana let an 18-point lead slip against Nebraska, but the Hoosiers earned their first road victory anyway.

Rob Phinisee had a career-high 18 points, Al Durham added 17 and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his third straight double-double as the Hoosiers defeated the Cornhuskers 84-76 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Indiana (8-5, 3-3 Big Ten) improved to 1-3 on the road. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) is the Big Ten's last-place team.

“The big thing is to find a way to regroup, find a way to organize yourself ... and win the game,” coach Archie Miller said. “That's the most important thing because right now in this league, every one of these things counts.”

The Hoosiers led 56-41 with 15:53 to play, but the Cornhuskers shot in front with a 22-6 extended run over the next seven minutes. A Kobe Webster 3-pointer with 8:50 to go put Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) ahead at 63-62, its first lead since 2-0.

The Cornhuskers pushed their advantage to as many as three, but down the stretch Jackson-Davis took over the game. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball scored 10 points in the final 7:38, including six at the foul line, to push the Hoosiers over the top. He put Indiana ahead 73-71 with a layup at the 3:52 mark then made four straight free throws on the next two possessions to push the advantage to five. He finished 9 for 14 at the foul line.

Hoosiers freshman Anthony Leal nailed a 3, his only points of the game, with 7:00 left to knot the score at 69 and Indiana did not trail again.

The Hoosiers built a big lead in the first half with outside shooting, hitting 7 of 13 from beyond the arc. They had plenty of open looks because the Cornhuskers sold out to stop Jackson-Davis in the middle, clogging the paint and sending a double-team at him whenever he caught the ball.

“They let the other guys shoot it, made them shoot it,” Miller said of Nebraska's defense on Jackson-Davis.

With Armaan Franklin, Indiana's top 3-point shooter, out with an ankle injury, Phinisee went 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and Durham was 2 for 4.

“Armaan's a big piece of the offense, so we knew, just as upperclassmen, that we have to step up,” Phinisee said of his and Durham's big games. “I feel like me and Al, we took shots, we took what the defense gave us. ... That's what their defensive plan was, pack the paint. We've been working on our shot all season, so we just took what they gave us.”

The Hoosiers went cold after halftime, going just 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the second half as Nebraska roared back. The visitors got extra offensive opportunities with a 12-5 advantage in offensive rebounds and piled up a 16-3 margin in second-chance points.

