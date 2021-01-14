2 Hoosiers linemen declare for NFL draft

A pair of Indiana defensive linemen, Jerome Johnson and Jovan Swann, will forgo their final seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, they announced.

Johnson was a four-year contributor for the Hoosiers, leading the team in sacks as a sophomore and junior and then earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior with 18 tackles, 41/2 for loss, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Swann, a Greenwood native, played one season for Indiana after transferring in as a graduate student from Stanford. He had four tackles and a pass breakup.

In coaching news, the Michigan Wolverines announced they hired all-time leading rusher Mike Hart as the team's running backs coach. Hart, who had been the running backs coach at Indiana, played at Michigan from 2004-07.

A two-time finalist for the Doak Walker Award who also finished fifth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting, Hart owns the school records for rushing yardage (5,040) and carries (1,015) while ranking third in touchdowns (41).

Football

Edwards-Helaire back at practice

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) practiced for the first time since getting hurt in Week 15, raising hopes the first-round pick can play in the divisional round of the playoffs against Cleveland on Sunday.

Jets continue with interviews

The search for a new coach continues for the New York Jets after they completed an in-person interview with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh without apparently reaching a deal. Saleh was the first of the nine known candidates to speak remotely with the Jets last week to be hosted by the team at its facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Broncos hire GM

John Elway's replacement as Broncos general manager will be Vikings executive George Paton. Denver hasn't reached the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 five years ago. Paton spent the last 14 seasons with Minnesota, including the last six as vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager.

Eagles cleared in QB decision

Philadelphia won't be penalized after the NFL looked into the way the team handled its quarterback decisions in the final regular-season game against Washington. Doug Pederson, who was fired by Philadelphia on Monday, removed Jalen Hurts for third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss on Jan. 3. The Eagles trailed by a field goal when Sudfeld, who hadn't thrown a pass in a game since 2018, entered. He was picked on his second attempt and also lost a fumble.

High schools

Schedule changes

Bluffton boys basketball has had to cancel Friday's boys basketball game against Jay County, which was part of the ACAC tournament. The Tigers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Woodlan on Tuesday night. The girls game between Bluffton and Jay County will now begin at 7 p.m.

Olympics

Keller charged in US Capitol riots

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week. An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function. Keller, 38, competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.