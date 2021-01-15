Boilermakers add to streak

BLOOMINGTON – The Boilermakers did it again.

Purdue turned in an 11-for-17 performance from 3-point range and Trevion Williams scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Boilers defeated Indiana for the eighth straight time, 81-69 at Assembly Hall on Thursday. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 25 points.

Purdue's eight-game win streak over the Hoosiers is the longest for either side since Indiana won 13 straight from 1949 to 1955. The last time the Boilermakers had this kind of streak in the 119-year-old, in-state rivalry was a nine-game stretch from 1929 to 1935, before there were any banners in the rafters in Bloomington.

Purdue (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten) has won five straight at Assembly Hall, equaling the longest winning streak for an opposing team since the arena opened in 1971.

“Obviously when you can beat your rival, that's a great feeling,” said Williams, who scored 16 in the second half. “We came out, we were physical and we brought the fight. ... Hopefully we can keep this going. You put in all your work for games like this and it's finally here and we got the job done.”

The Boilermakers were hot from beyond the 3-point line from the tip and went 7 for 9 in the first half, opening a double-digit lead before Indiana closed the gap to 40-36 at halftime.

Purdue had six players make at least one 3-pointer and Eric Hunter Jr. led the way with a 3-for-4 night from long range after going 4 for 21 on 3s in his last five games.

None of Purdue's 3-pointers were bigger than the one freshman Jaden Ivey hit with 3:47 left that sent the Boilermakers to a 72-60 lead. Indiana didn't get closer than six after that. Ivey had a career-high 13 points and went 2 for 2 from long distance.

After letting Purdue's guards run the show in the first half, Williams took over in the middle of the second half. After Indiana cut the deficit to 50-49 with 13:12 remaining, the big junior scored 10 in a 10:47 stretch to help the Boilers build their lead back to double digits.

Williams went 9 for 15 from the field and has averaged 20 points in the second halves of his last two games.

“We just kept it simple,” Williams said. “When I got it in the post, if they don't double, I score. That's coach's rule, when you're one-on-one, you score. The more I keep it simple and get to my move, the more it opens things up for other players.”

Purdue missed four straight free throws down the stretch to help Indiana remain close, but freshman Brandon Newman made four foul shots in the final 45 seconds to ice the victory. Newman had 12 points and six rebounds.

Indiana (8-6, 3-4) got another outstanding performance from Jackson-Davis, who went 9 for 16 from the field and added a block and an assist, but the Hoosiers went just 3 for 18 from 3-point range and 16 of 29 at the foul line. Jackson-Davis was 7 for 14 at the stripe.

Purdue shot 53% against a team that came in as the No. 22 defensive team in the country, per KenPom.com.

“Disappointed in tonight's performance,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I give Purdue credit. I thought they played with edge, with a lot of confidence, and shot the ball extremely well. We did not have an answer offensively and we played poor on defense. To be honest, they could have done whatever they wanted offensively because we had no answer (most of the game).

“We did not deserve to win the game. We will have to take this one and eat it. It hurts. Disappointed in the performance and that is on me.”

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin returned from a sprained ankle to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds. Race Thompson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Note: Indiana's matchup against Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed. The Spartans have had at least three players test positive for coronavirus since Jan. 10.

