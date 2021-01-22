Hoosiers' defense suffocates No. 4 Iowa

Indiana smothered one of the best offenses in the country Thursday night on the way to a badly needed victory over No. 4 Iowa.

The Hoosiers held the Hawkeyes, who came into the game averaging 92 points, to 26% shooting in the second half, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Indiana to a 81-69 triumph at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The win was the first on the road over a top 5 opponent for Indiana (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten) since 2013.

Iowa (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) missed 13 straight 3-pointers from midway through the first half until late in the second half.

The Hawkeyes led most of the game and pushed their lead to as many as nine at 53-44 with 12 minutes to go on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Jack Nunge.

The rest of the game belonged to Indiana. The Hoosiers held Iowa without a field goal for the next 11 minutes, forcing 12 straight misses and they ripped off a 23-3 run to take an 11-point lead with 2:40 to play at 67-56.

Jackson-Davis started the run with back-to-back old-fashioned 3-point plays to cut the deficit to three. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball then drew a crowd in the lane and kicked to 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal, who drained a game-tying 3.

Al Durham put Indiana ahead for good with a jumper that made it 57-55 and Armaan Franklin added a 3 to stretch the lead to five. Rob Phinisee capped the run with a 3 of his own.

Phinisee had 18 points and made four 3 pointers.

Freshman Jordan Geronimo had a career-high seven points on 3-for-3 shooting and helped Indiana weather foul trouble to Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

Reigning National Player of the Year Luka Garza had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa, but shot just 4 for 11 in the second half.

Indiana was without freshman guard Trey Galloway, who missed the game with a sore back.

Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick, the second-leading 3-point shooter in the Big Ten at 51%, played only 13 minutes because of a leg injury. He did not score.