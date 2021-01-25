Defensive miscues prove IU's undoing

BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, Indiana snapped Iowa's five-game winning streak. On Sunday, the Hoosiers snapped Rutgers' five-game losing streak.

IU followed its upset victory over the No. 4 Hawkeyes with a lackluster defensive performance as the Scarlet Knights shot 51% on the way to a 74-70 victory at Assembly Hall.

Armaan Franklin led Indiana (9-7, 4-5 Big Ten) with 14 points and three assists, while Geo Baker had 19 points and four 3-pointers for Rutgers (8-6, 4-6), which has won four of the last five against the Hoosiers.

“In (the Big Ten), it's not anything about momentum, you're just playing a good team every night,” Franklin said. “Some games go your way, some games don't. Some games, the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn't. This one just didn't bounce our way.

“We're just disappointed for each other,” the sophomore guard said. “We put in the work, all last week, all this week. You put in that much work, you work so hard, and you're not winning, everybody's upset.”

Indiana held Iowa, the No. 2 scoring offense in the country, to just 26% shooting in the second half. But the Scarlet Knights created most of their offense with drives, either finishing around the rim or kicking out to open 3-point shooters.

The visitors shot 51% from the field, including 59% in the first half, and had 30 points in the paint.

“It wasn't effort,” Miller said of the reasons for his team's defensive struggles. “We had some breakdowns today, in terms of communication. ... Rutgers is a driving team, they have terrific offensive one-on-one players.

“We got whipped in straight lines and had some real breakdowns ... in execution of switches, execution of certain types of coverage. I thought we were bad in execution of the system.”

Rutgers led 38-33 at halftime and stretched the lead early in the second half thanks in part to a flurry of Indiana turnovers. The Hoosiers gave the ball away only three times in the first half, but did so five times in the first 3:20 after halftime.

Rutgers' lead reached 55-41 when freshman center Cliff Omoruyi scored in the lane with 11:54 to play.

IU freshman Khristian Lander broke the Rutgers spurt with a 3-pointer that kicked off a red-hot shooting second half for the Hoosiers.

Indiana climbed back into the game thanks to a string of 3-pointers, with Lander making two for only the second time in his career, Al Durham adding one and Franklin making three, including one with 1:26 to go to cut the deficit five at 73-68. Indiana finished 10 for 16 from beyond the arc.

In the final minute, the Hoosiers trailed by just three and needed one stop to get the ball back, but Myles Johnson grabbed anoffensive rebound after a Ron Harper Jr. miss.

Johnson was a force on the defensive for the Scarlet Knights with eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals. The 6-foot-11 center stymied Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting. He had scored at least 20 points in five of his previous six games.

With Johnson patrolling the lane, Indiana shot just 35% on 2-point attempts.

“Myles Johnson is one of the best interior defenders in the country,” Miller said. “He has unbelievable instincts in stealing the ball as a big guy. ... He has quick hands and unbelievable length.”

