Well-rested Hoosiers to face Illini

For the second time in less than a month, Indiana has had a long layoff to get ready for a tough opponent.

After six days off in mid-January, the Hoosiers shocked the Big Ten by traveling to Iowa City and knocking off No. 4 Iowa 81-69, Indiana's first road victory over a top 5 team since 2013.

Tonight, Indiana (9-7, 4-5 Big Ten) will try to replicate that success when it plays host to No. 12 Illinois (11-5, 7-3) after eight days off since a loss to Rutgers at Assembly Hall on Jan. 24. The Hoosiers were scheduled to play Michigan on Saturday, but that game was postponed when the Wolverines put their entire athletic department on pause because of coronavirus concerns.

“We are excited to get back on the floor,” Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said. “It is difficult to have these types of long pauses in the middle of conference play. I think every once in a while, a deep breath and the ability to work on yourself is good, but I also think that long days and a long season can really wear on your guys. So, we are anxious to get back to the court and play.”

The Hoosiers could use another performance like the one they had against the Hawkeyes. Despite the top 5 victory on their résumé, the Hoosiers remain firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, one of the last eight teams in the field, according to ESPN's experts. Though players try not to focus on their bracket projections, they certainly know the stakes in the final month of the regular season.

“For sure, it's hard not to see (brackets) with social media and everything,” guard Rob Phinisee said. “Really we know that every game toward the end is a must-win, so we've really been locked in at practice and just focusing in on what we can control.”

Illinois has few doubts about its place in the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini have won six of their last eight games, including their own victory over Iowa on Friday, and seem headed for a top four seed in the Big Dance. They are in second place in the Big Ten standings and defeated the Hoosiers 66-58 when these teams met in Champaign, Illinois, on Dec. 26.

Indiana's top priority as it tries to reverse that outcome is slowing down Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu, the Big Ten's second-leading scorer at 21.9 points per game. The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu had a monster game against the Hoosiers in December, scoring 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting and 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. He added five assists and helped the Illini erase a second-half deficit.

Miller said the Hoosiers have to prioritize keeping the talented guard out of the fastbreak by limiting live-ball turnovers. Indiana gave the ball away nine times in the second half in its loss to Rutgers.

“Ayo is a guy that can really hit you a lot of different ways,” Miller said. “There is no single way that you can really hone in on him. He is great in transition. Shoots the ball extremely well in transition. In the half court with his size, and athleticism and talent he gets to the basket when he wants. And then he is a good reader of the defense.”

Although the Hoosiers have had more than a week off before playing Illinois, they will not be at full strength. Freshman guard Trey Galloway, who is dealing with a back injury, has yet to resume basketball activity, and second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin remains “hobbled” with an ankle injury suffered in early January. He has had a difficult time practicing despite playing in Indiana's previous three games.

Still, Miller said the Hoosiers have tried to take advantage of the time off because they know the rest of the Big Ten season will be race to the finish with as many as 11 games in the next 33 days.

“After this game starts (tonight), it is going to be an onslaught the next 30-something days to get the remainder of our schedule in,” he said.

