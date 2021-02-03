Hoosiers suffer tough loss in OT

BLOOMINGTON – A little toughness.

That's what separated Indiana from an upset victory against No. 12 Illinois on Tuesday. The Hoosiers fell 75-71 in overtime despite 19 points and 14 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 18 points and eight rebounds from Race Thompson.

Coach Archie Miller said the victory was there for the taking for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6 Big Ten), but his team just wasn't able to come up with enough loose balls in big moments.

"Our guys competed, we're not tough enough to finish games off," Miller said. "We're not tough enough in little plays; loose balls, hit your hands and you can't get it, grab at it and they get it. There's just too many of those plays right now that we're not being able to finish off, the tough plays you need to make to win. That's why we're in so many heartbreakers.

"The great thing is we're at the halfway point (of the Big Ten season). We have 10 games to go and I think our team is getting better. ... But it's hard. In this league, you have to not only play well, you have to play super, super tough at the right times and you gotta be able to make a couple of plays. ... We gotta grow out of that, because I do think we can play with anybody, we're just having a hard time finishing things off."

Illinois (12-5, 8-3) won in Assembly Hall for the first time since 2010, snapping a string of seven straight losses. Jackson-Davis had his sixth double-double of the season.

In the overtime session, which began with the teams knotted at 68, the Hoosiers' first five possessions resulted in two turnovers and three missed shots. By the time Indiana scored its first points of the extra period, with 7.3 seconds remaining in the game, Illinois had gone in front by four with a couple of free throws and a thunderous dunk from center Kofi Cockburn, one of several he powered through the rim during a 16-point, 10-rebound performance.

The Fighting Illini made enough free throws in the final seconds to ice the victory.

"It's a struggle because Illinois is a really good team," Miller said of Indiana's offensive woes in the second half and overtime. "It's very, very difficult as the game continues to wear on. ... I thought the ball had a hard time moving just because of the way (Illinois) played.

"In overtime it comes down to some balls gotta go in. We had a couple plays, some opportunities that just didn't go our way."

Indiana made just two field goals in the final 11 minutes of game time. The Hoosiers shot 32% after halftime and turned the ball over 11 times in the second half and overtime. It was the second straight game they had trouble holding on to the ball down the stretch after giving it away nine times in the second half of a loss to Rutgers.

"They're hard on the ball," Jackson-Davis said of Illinois. "They're getting their hands on our guards as they're coming down (the court) and disrupting (us). They got us down late in the shot clock and we had to try to make tough shots. They didn't fall."

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball went just 6 for 18 from the floor, though he did make seven free throws. He has made only 9 of 31 field-goal attempts in two games against Illinois this season. Jackson-Davis had a clean look to put the Hoosiers in front with less than a minute left in regulation, but the ball rattled around and out.

The Hoosiers led 41-34 at halftime after a 17-7 run to close the opening half. Jackson-Davis had 10 points during the spurt, including three dunks. Two of those slams were assisted by Thompson, who had one of his best games of the season, shooting 6 for 9 from the field. The Indiana forward was only 6 for 12 at the foul line and stayed on the court in uniform after the game to take extra shots from the line.

"Race is a warrior," Miller said. "He was physical tonight. He drew nine fouls. He just continues to be a guy who's blue-collar. He's a leader right now and he's developing into a terrific team player. I'm really proud of Race for his effort tonight."

Indiana led 64-58 with 5:12 left in regulation, but Illinois guard Trent Frazier scored 10 straight Illini points, including a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing, to put the Fighting Illini in front 68-66 with 42 seconds left. The Hoosiers tied the game in the final seconds of regulation when sophomore Armaan Franklin drove to the rim for a layup.

Al Durham scored 13 points for Indiana, while the Hoosiers held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, Ayo Dosunmu, the Illinois guard who came in averaging 21.9 points, to just 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The game was a whistle-fest from start to finish, with the referees calling 54 fouls and the teams combining to shoot 66 free throws. The Fighting Illini went 24 for 32 (75%) at the line, while Indiana was 23 for 34 (68%).

Indiana has lost three games in a row at home for the first time since February 2019.

