Schedule released: IU, Purdue to meet Nov. 27

Indiana and Purdue will meet for the 123rd time in the football rivalry's history on Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Big Ten announced Friday.

The conference announced its full 2021 football schedule, shifting some locations and dates around to ensure rivalries are played at the end of the season and to accommodate changes made during the conference-only schedule in 2020.

Kickoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers saw their season-ending matchup canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus outbreaks within both programs. The game was rescheduled for the Big Ten's Champions Week, but then was canceled again when neither team recovered from its outbreak quickly enough to play.

Before they take on the Hoosiers in November, the Boilermakers face a difficult schedule that includes nonconference matchups with a pair of Power Five teams in Notre Dame and Oregon State. The Irish are a familiar foe for the Boilers – the in-state rivals have met 86 times, including every year from 1946 until 2014, their most recent matchup.

The series will be renewed Sept. 18 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish have won seven straight meetings.

Purdue also has a nonconference road matchup with Connecticut on Sept. 11.

In the conference schedule, the Boilermakers have Ohio State, the conference's four-time defending champion, as one of their crossover games with the Big Ten East. The Boilermakers will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Buckeyes on Nov. 13. They beat then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette in 2018.

In addition to Indiana, Purdue's third cross-divisional matchup will be with Michigan State at home on Nov. 6.

In divisional play, the Boilermakers will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 20, according to an ESPN report. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Wisconsin at the home of the Chicago Cubs in 2020 before the pandemic forced schedule changes.

The Boilers will open conference play Sept. 25 with a home divisional matchup against Illinois.

Unlike Purdue, Indiana begins its conference season immediately. The Hoosiers open at Iowa on Sept. 4. Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta was the chairman of the College Football Playoff Committee that many Indiana players thought undervalued the Hoosiers last season.

Indiana has a marquee nonconference matchup in Week 3, taking on Cincinnati in Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats are coming off an undefeated regular season and a Peach Bowl appearance in 2020.

IU has nonconference matchups meetings against Idaho on Sept. 11 and Western Kentucky on Sept. 25 before returning to Big Ten play with a trip to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. The Hoosiers started the 2020 season with a 36-35 overtime victory over the Nittany Lions, a game that featured quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s heroic stretch for the pylon on the game-winning 2-point conversion.

The Hoosiers will host Ohio State on Oct. 23. They fell to the Buckeyes 42-35 in November in Columbus, nearly derailing the Ohio State's run to the CFP championship game.

Indiana will finish its regular season with back-to-back cross-divisional matchups, taking on Minnesota in Bloomington on Nov. 20 before heading to West Lafayette to renew hostilities with the Boilermakers.

