Hoosiers look for repeat against Iowa

Is Indiana tough enough to win?

Coach Archie Miller said the Hoosiers lost their last game, 75-71 to No. 12 Illinois in overtime, because of a lack of fortitude on “the tough plays you need to make to win,” something he said has dogged Indiana in many close games this season.

Of Indiana's eight losses, six have come by nine points or fewer and three have been in overtime. The Cream and Crimson's NCAA Tournament chances will be dire if the team cannot find a way to win some of those games in the back half of the Big Ten schedule, which starts this afternoon with a nationally televised matchup against No. 8 Iowa at Assembly Hall.

“It just goes back to making the little plays at the end of the game,” guard Armaan Franklin said. “Five, six plays in all of the close games we have, it turns into a different game. So down the stretch we have to lock in and I think the outcome will change.”

The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes are meeting for the second time in three weeks. In the first matchup, Indiana held then-No. 4 Iowa, the second-ranked scoring offense in the country, to just 26% shooting in the second half on the way to an 81-69 victory, arguably the biggest win for the Hoosiers in the Miller Era.

Iowa has since been in a tailspin; the team that features the reigning Sporting News National Player of the Year, forward Luka Garza, has lost three of its last four.

Indiana has to extend that losing skid if it wants to remain above .500. To do so, it will have to come close to replicating the phenomenal defensive performance that locked the Hawkeyes down in Iowa City.

“It was our intensity on the ball,” Franklin said of what worked in the first matchup with Iowa. “We got really into the ball-handlers and pressured them heavily. We blew up a lot of screens. Just being a tight-knit group, being in our gaps and I think that was one of our best defensive performances of the year, just helping each other out.”

Indiana's defense was solid in the half-court against Illinois on Tuesday – the Hoosiers held Ayo Dosunmu, the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, to 2-for-11 shooting – but it gave away too many points in transition because IU struggled to take care of the ball. The Fighting Illini held a 15-5 advantage in points off turnovers and the Hoosiers gave the ball away 15 times.

“We cannot turn the ball over and in the second half we did not take care of the ball well enough,” Miller said. “We had some reluctant shooters at times who felt they wanted to drive it and had a couple charges.”

Iowa's Garza is the Big Ten's leading scorer at 25.9 points per game. He had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the first matchup.

The Hoosiers could be without wing Jerome Hunter for the second straight game. It is unclear when the redshirt sophomore, who shoots 38.1% from 3-point range, will return after Miller benched him for what appears to be an undisclosed disciplinary issue.

“He is not going to take the floor again until the coach feels he is in the right frame of mind to, No. 1, lead himself in the right way, and No. 2, has the bigger picture in mind in terms of protecting our team at all times,” Miller said.

